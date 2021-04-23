U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,706.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,742.00
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.50
    +10.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.80
    +0.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.71
    +1.21 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9260
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,963.80
    -5,306.78 (-9.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.63
    -135.43 (-10.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Yara delivers improved returns with continued premium product growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yara International ASA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, 23 April 2021: Yara reports improved first-quarter results, as improved pricing more than offset the impact of higher energy cost. First-quarter net income was USD 14 million (USD 0.05 per share) compared with USD -119 million (USD -0.43 per share) a year earlier.

The main elements of the first-quarter results are:

  • EBITDA excl. special items1 was USD 585 million, up from 504 million a year earlier, as improved pricing more than offset higher natural gas cost

  • Continued premium product growth

  • USD 2.7 billion free cash flow2 the last 12 months

  • 8.6% ROIC3, up from 6.9% a year earlier

“Yara delivers its eleventh consecutive quarter with improved capital returns, with EBITDA excluding special items up 16%, and continued growth in premium sales. The Yara organization continues to perform well in a demanding environment,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

"Our cash flow also continued to improve, with 2.7 billion US dollars of free cash flow generated over the last four quarters. We will consider further cash returns in the coming quarters, in line with Yara’s capital allocation policy,” said Holsether.

First-quarter operating income was USD 322 million, compared with USD 248 million a year earlier. Earnings per share excluding currency effects and special items was USD 0.80, compared with USD 0.39 per share in first quarter 2020. EBITDA excluding special items was USD 585 million, compared with USD 504 million a year earlier.

Yara’s industry fundamentals are robust, as the twin challenges of resource efficiency and environmental footprint require significant transformations within both agriculture and the hydrogen economy. Yara’s leading food solutions and ammonia positions are well placed to both address and create business opportunities from these challenges.

Link to report, presentation and webcast 23 April at 12:00 CEST:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/

1) For definition and reconciliation of EBITDA excl. special items, see APM section in 1Q report page 27
2) Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investment activities, see cash flow statement in 1Q report page 14
3) Return on invested capital, for definition and reconciliation of ROIC see APM section in 1Q report page 29

Note on Alternative performance measures: Alternative performance measures are
defined, explained and reconciled to the Financial statements in the APM section
of the Quarterly report on pages 28-33.


Contact

Thor Giæver, SVP Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

Josiane Kremer, Director External Communications
Mobile: (+47) 481 80 451
E-mail: josiane.kremer@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Bain, Oaktree in Talks to Fund Some of Gupta’s Australian Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital Credit, Oaktree Capital Group and White Oak Global Advisors are in talks to refinance some of Sanjeev Gupta’s borrowing from Greensill Capital at some of his Australian businesses.The funds have been carrying out due diligence to provide at least A$430 million ($333 million) to GFG Alliance’s Australian Mining and Primary Steel units, including the Whyalla steel mill in the south of the country, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the funds could conclude a deal with GFG as soon as early May, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. There is no certainty the talks will result in a deal, the people said.Officials at GFG and Oaktree declined to comment on the talks. Representatives for Bain and White Oak weren’t immediately available to comment.The financing would provide relief for Gupta as he attempts to secure the future of his teetering metals empire following the demise of Greensill, his largest backer, in March. Gupta’s GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, of which some A$430 million was through a facility for the Australian Mining and Primary Steel business.Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?The refinancing of that facility would allow Gupta to fend off an attempt by Credit Suisse Group AG to wind up some of the Australian assets. The Swiss bank is seeking to push some GFG units into insolvency to recover part of the loans it made to the group through Greensill. A first hearing on the petition is scheduled for May 6.South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said on Sunday that he was hopeful a deal could be done before May 6.“When I spoke to Sanjeev Gupta this time last week he was increasingly confident that he will be able to get that credit arrangement in place,” Marshall said at a press conference.The Whyalla mill is a supplier to steel product manufacturer Infrabuild Australia Pty Ltd., GFG’s most profitable unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private Equity Firm AIP Buys Debt on Gupta’s Aluminum Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- American Industrial Partners has bought most of the senior debt of two of Sanjeev Gupta’s European aluminum assets, putting it in position to take them over, people familiar with the matter said.The New York-based private equity firm in recent days bought debt linked to Gupta’s Dunkirk smelter in France as well as refinancing the senior debt of the Duffel rolling mill in Belgium, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deals weren’t public.Gupta has been searching for new financing as the industrialist scrambles to save his metals empire after the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, last month. AIP’s move to buy out other creditors at par could signal its intention to purchase the aluminum assets -- either directly from Gupta or after an insolvency process.Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a loose group of metals and commodity trading companies, warned in February it would face insolvency without Greensill’s funding, according to court documents. Its aluminum assets are grouped under the name Alvance.“GFG Alliance can confirm Alvance Aluminium Duffel is enjoying the benefits of recent strong aluminum markets and its excellent relationships with customers. We have now completed the refinancing of its external debt facilities, with a large international lender, which will position the business for continued growth,” a spokesperson for GFG said, without elaborating.The GFG spokesperson declined to comment on Dunkirk and potential talks to sell the plants. Representatives for AIP didn’t immediately reply to calls and emails seeking comment.AIP’s move caps a frenetic period of trading in debt linked to the Dunkirk plant, Europe’s largest aluminum smelter, which Gupta bought from Rio Tinto Group in 2018.Several lenders including BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc have sold or sought to sell their portions of the loan in recent weeks, Bloomberg has reported. The loans were then bought at a discount by distressed debt investors including Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Triton Partners, before AIP came in to buy them out at par, the people said.Still, Trafigura Group has not only retained its portion of the Dunkirk loan but also added to it in recent days, several of the people said, potentially indicating that the trading house could play a role in a future deal for the smelter. Rival trader Glencore Plc has also expressed interest in the smelter, according to separate people familiar with the matter.Trafigura and Glencore declined to comment.At the same time, a senior loan of around 50 million euros ($60 million) to the Duffel plant from Tor Investment Management has also been repaid, two of the people said.AIP is focused on buying industrial businesses and has raised approximately $7 billion of capital across seven investment funds, according to its website. In December, it bought a former Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport, Kentucky from Hindalco Industries Ltd.Gupta’s aluminum assets could have an enterprise value of just over $1 billion, including $637 million in debt, according to a GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg News. The assets’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization totaled $103 million last year, the presentation showed.(Adds context on AIP in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it would replace digital speedometers with more old-fashioned analogue ones in one of its Peugeot models, in a fallout from a global shortage of semiconductor chips that is roiling the auto industry. The change will only affect Peugeot 308 cars, among group brands that include Chrysler, Citroen and Jeep since France's PSA Group merged with Italian-American company Fiat-Chrysler this year to form Stellantis. "It's a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the 'chips' crisis ends," a spokesman for Stellantis told Reuters.

  • National Grid Is Said to Pick Banks for $7 Billion Gas Asset Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc has hired banks for the sale of a majority stake in its gas grid business, turning to the advisers that last month helped seal its biggest-ever acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Robey Warshaw LLP will assist the London-listed utility on the sale of a stake that could be valued at as much as 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified as the information in private.The banks are helping with internal preparations for the sale, with a formal process yet to begin, the people said. A stake in the gas asset could attract large infrastructure funds and financial investors seeking steady and stable returns, according to the people.Representatives for Barclays, Goldman Sachs, National Grid and Robey Warshaw declined to comment. In March, National Grid agreed to buy PPL’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds as part of efforts to prepare for a low-carbon future. The utility also announced its intention to sell the majority stake in its gas grid business, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The utility’s gas transmission business is one of the largest in the U.K. and includes a 7,000 kilometer pipe network across the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Fuel Reopening Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks snapped a two-day drop as dip buyers emerged, fueling a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar fell, while Treasuries stabilized.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks. CSX Corp. paced gains in the Dow Jones Transportation Average after a strong revenue outlook. Netflix Inc. tumbled on disappointing subscriber figures. The Canadian dollar advanced as the nation’s central bank said it’ll pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Equities rebounded as traders sifted through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Earlier losses were driven by concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“Investors are trying to figure out what’s going to accelerate through the reopening based on earnings and guidance, while simultaneously keeping an eye on any reports of a coronavirus resurgence globally,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “It’ll be a tug-of-war for direction on certain days.”Earnings season may be just the spark the Russell 2000 needs, with the index trailing major benchmarks this month. The gauge’s revenue is set to grow by 8.7%, beating the S&P 500’s by 226 basis points, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Casper and Gina Martin Adams. The small-cap measure’s cyclical sectors -- led by raw-material, financial and consumer-discretionary companies -- are expected to drive the sales growth, according to analysts’ consensus estimates.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro was little changed at $1.2035.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.26%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.05 a barrel.Gold gained 0.9% to $1,794.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Stoking Demand for Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. On Thursday, inflation in Mexico rose to the fastest pace in over three years. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates to 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Updates to include Mexican inflation figures in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Tech $100 Billion Foreign-Profit Hoard Targeted by Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants led by Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disclosed more than $100 billion in profit outside the U.S. in their last fiscal years, making them prime targets of President Joe Biden’s proposals to boost taxes on earnings stashed overseas.The tax proposals, unveiled this month to help foot the bill for massive infrastructure plans, target common tactics used by U.S. multinationals such as stashing income-generating assets in low-tax offshore jurisdictions. The tech industry is particularly adept at shifting profits to tax-friendly locales because its main assets -- software code, patents and other intellectual property -- are relatively easy to move around compared to factories and other physical assets.Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was supposed to crack down on offshore tax maneuvering, but Republicans neutered the rules by adding extra deductions and other benefits, according to Andrew Silverman, a tax policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Big Tech will find it harder to dodge Biden’s plan because, if turned into law, it would close most of the loopholes left by Trump’s 2017 legislation. The move threatens to leave the industry further at odds with Washington, where lawmakers are already scrutinizing the spread of misinformation on online platforms and regulators are embarking on antitrust investigations into large tech companies.“Biden’s proposals may accomplish what the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act promised but failed to deliver: higher taxes on large U.S. technology companies,” said Silverman, who has previously advised corporations on these strategies. “For some companies there will be a huge impact.”One yardstick to estimate possible exposure, according to Silverman, is examining the regulatory filings of large U.S. tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Those six corporations disclosed more than $100 billion in overseas pretax income in their most-recent financial years. On Thursday, the first of these companies, Intel, reports first-quarter earnings that are expected to top $4 billion.The tax plan has divided opinion among executives: Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos says he supports higher corporate taxes, while Intel boss Pat Gelsinger criticized Biden’s plan after a recent meeting at the White House to discuss bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. “We’re trying to step forward in a dramatic way, a decade-shaping way,” Gelsinger said. “Now is not the time to tell me I’m going to give you a buck over here and take two bucks over there.”Three specific Biden proposals have the potential to add billions of dollars to the annual tax bills of U.S. tech companies, based on the analysis of regulatory filings. All of the companies declined to comment on the proposed tax measures when contacted by Bloomberg.Global Minimum RateTrump’s 2017 U.S. tax law included a levy on global intangible low-taxed income, or Gilti, which taxes profits made in many foreign countries generated from intangible assets such as IP and software code.This targeted a common tactic among large tech companies: They transfer their IP to Bermuda or other low-tax locations, and then the companies’ subsidiaries in high-tax locations, such as France, are charged by the Bermuda entity for using the IP. This way, the “high-tax” units of the company technically make no profit and so pay very little tax.“It’s simpler to move your intangible asset than machinery,” according to Daniel Bunn, vice president of global projects at the Washington-based Tax Foundation.Biden wants to raise the Gilti tax rate to 21% from 10.5% and limit the use of foreign tax credits, according to Silverman. The Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank, estimates the proposed changes to Gilti could increase corporate tax bills by almost $300 billion over a decade. Much of that cost would likely fall on the tech sector.For example, Microsoft’s annual Gilti tax bill would potentially more than double to $2 billion under Biden’s proposal, Silverman estimates. In its 2020 fiscal year, Microsoft got 86% of its foreign pretax income from operations in Ireland and Puerto Rico, which have lower corporate tax rates than the U.S., according to the company’s annual report.Deduction RepealThe 2017 tax law also offered a tax deduction for foreign derived intangible income, or FDII. It was designed to encourage American companies to keep intangible assets, such as IP, in the U.S. or bring these assets home from overseas. Alphabet did just that at the end of 2019 when it started licensing IP in the U.S. that had been previously licensed in Bermuda. Facebook made a similar change.Now, Biden is proposing to repeal FDII, which would likely increase the tax bills of tech companies, according to Bunn. Amazon took total FDII deductions of almost $500 million combined in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to its latest annual report. “You might see some companies rethink holding in intellectual property in the U.S. if this tax break goes away,” said Bunn.Minimum Book TaxFinally, there’s a proposal in Biden’s plan to introduce a 15% “minimum book tax” on large corporations that report high profits, but have little taxable income. Big U.S. tech companies often have low effective tax rates due to a slew of available deductions for items including research and development, foreign credits and stock-based compensation.“The biggest impact for tech companies is this minimum tax on book income,” said Bunn. “This would likely hit some companies much harder than the current tax system.”If Biden’s book tax existed in 2020, Google’s bill would’ve been $847 million higher. Amazon would’ve owed an additional $1.2 billion and Apple another $3.8 billion, according to Silverman’s estimates.Tech companies are also facing scrutiny from outside the U.S. Global talks, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, are trying to address many countries’ concerns that tech giants -- and other multinationals -- aren’t being properly taxed under the current system. The OECD effort seeks to replace the digital services taxes a growing number of countries are enacting to capture more revenue from companies like Google and Facebook. However, Amazon, which would likely escape the new rules as its margins are so thin, is becoming a roadblock in those negotiations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fireblocks, Celsius Back Zero-Knowledge Credit Scoring for Institutional Crypto Traders

    X-Margin’s real-time risk solution is working with crypto hedge fund Dunamis Trading.

  • Exclusive: Volkswagen mulls board change that could see labour chief move on - sources

    Volkswagen is considering a change to its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, the head of its powerful works council who clashed with CEO Herbert Diess last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. One source said Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit that was spun off and separately listed in 2019. The company, its main shareholder Porsche SE and the works council declined to comment.

  • Intel Data Center Sales Slump Stokes Concern About Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, reported a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell about 2% in extended trading after closing at $62.57 in New York. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Tech $100 Billion Foreign-Profit Hoard Targeted by Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants led by Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disclosed more than $100 billion in profit outside the U.S. in their last fiscal years, making them prime targets of President Joe Biden’s proposals to boost taxes on earnings stashed overseas.The tax proposals, unveiled this month to help foot the bill for massive infrastructure plans, target common tactics used by U.S. multinationals such as stashing income-generating assets in low-tax offshore jurisdictions. The tech industry is particularly adept at shifting profits to tax-friendly locales because its main assets -- software code, patents and other intellectual property -- are relatively easy to move around compared to factories and other physical assets.Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was supposed to crack down on offshore tax maneuvering, but Republicans neutered the rules by adding extra deductions and other benefits, according to Andrew Silverman, a tax policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Big Tech will find it harder to dodge Biden’s plan because, if turned into law, it would close most of the loopholes left by Trump’s 2017 legislation. The move threatens to leave the industry further at odds with Washington, where lawmakers are already scrutinizing the spread of misinformation on online platforms and regulators are embarking on antitrust investigations into large tech companies.“Biden’s proposals may accomplish what the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act promised but failed to deliver: higher taxes on large U.S. technology companies,” said Silverman, who has previously advised corporations on these strategies. “For some companies there will be a huge impact.”One yardstick to estimate possible exposure, according to Silverman, is examining the regulatory filings of large U.S. tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Those six corporations disclosed more than $100 billion in overseas pretax income in their most-recent financial years. On Thursday, the first of these companies, Intel, reports first-quarter earnings that are expected to top $4 billion.The tax plan has divided opinion among executives: Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos says he supports higher corporate taxes, while Intel boss Pat Gelsinger criticized Biden’s plan after a recent meeting at the White House to discuss bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. “We’re trying to step forward in a dramatic way, a decade-shaping way,” Gelsinger said. “Now is not the time to tell me I’m going to give you a buck over here and take two bucks over there.”Three specific Biden proposals have the potential to add billions of dollars to the annual tax bills of U.S. tech companies, based on the analysis of regulatory filings. All of the companies declined to comment on the proposed tax measures when contacted by Bloomberg.Global Minimum RateTrump’s 2017 U.S. tax law included a levy on global intangible low-taxed income, or Gilti, which taxes profits made in many foreign countries generated from intangible assets such as IP and software code.This targeted a common tactic among large tech companies: They transfer their IP to Bermuda or other low-tax locations, and then the companies’ subsidiaries in high-tax locations, such as France, are charged by the Bermuda entity for using the IP. This way, the “high-tax” units of the company technically make no profit and so pay very little tax.“It’s simpler to move your intangible asset than machinery,” according to Daniel Bunn, vice president of global projects at the Washington-based Tax Foundation.Biden wants to raise the Gilti tax rate to 21% from 10.5% and limit the use of foreign tax credits, according to Silverman. The Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank, estimates the proposed changes to Gilti could increase corporate tax bills by almost $300 billion over a decade. Much of that cost would likely fall on the tech sector.For example, Microsoft’s annual Gilti tax bill would potentially more than double to $2 billion under Biden’s proposal, Silverman estimates. In its 2020 fiscal year, Microsoft got 86% of its foreign pretax income from operations in Ireland and Puerto Rico, which have lower corporate tax rates than the U.S., according to the company’s annual report.Deduction RepealThe 2017 tax law also offered a tax deduction for foreign derived intangible income, or FDII. It was designed to encourage American companies to keep intangible assets, such as IP, in the U.S. or bring these assets home from overseas. Alphabet did just that at the end of 2019 when it started licensing IP in the U.S. that had been previously licensed in Bermuda. Facebook made a similar change.Now, Biden is proposing to repeal FDII, which would likely increase the tax bills of tech companies, according to Bunn. Amazon took total FDII deductions of almost $500 million combined in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to its latest annual report. “You might see some companies rethink holding in intellectual property in the U.S. if this tax break goes away,” said Bunn.Minimum Book TaxFinally, there’s a proposal in Biden’s plan to introduce a 15% “minimum book tax” on large corporations that report high profits, but have little taxable income. Big U.S. tech companies often have low effective tax rates due to a slew of available deductions for items including research and development, foreign credits and stock-based compensation.“The biggest impact for tech companies is this minimum tax on book income,” said Bunn. “This would likely hit some companies much harder than the current tax system.”If Biden’s book tax existed in 2020, Google’s bill would’ve been $847 million higher. Amazon would’ve owed an additional $1.2 billion and Apple another $3.8 billion, according to Silverman’s estimates.Tech companies are also facing scrutiny from outside the U.S. Global talks, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, are trying to address many countries’ concerns that tech giants -- and other multinationals -- aren’t being properly taxed under the current system. The OECD effort seeks to replace the digital services taxes a growing number of countries are enacting to capture more revenue from companies like Google and Facebook. However, Amazon, which would likely escape the new rules as its margins are so thin, is becoming a roadblock in those negotiations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Races to Contain Archegos Hit With Capital Raising

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG moved to contain the fallout from two of the worst hits in its recent history with a surprise capital increase and a sweeping overhaul of its business with hedge funds.Switzerland’s second-largest bank is raising $2 billion from investors to shore up capital depleted by $5.5 billion in losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who until recently had brushed off concerns that Credit Suisse was taking excessive risks, struck a humble tone Thursday, vowing to slash lending in the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses by a third.Gottstein, in the role for little more than a year, is trying to persuade incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s the right person to lead Credit Suisse, after the bank was hit harder than any competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after the lender found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to freeze a $10 billion group of investment funds.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Gottstein said about Archegos. “Is it an isolated case? I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 5.3% lower as of 1:54 p.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 22%. It’s the worst-performing major bank stock this year and has also suspended a share buyback and cut the dividend.Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank now plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit that services hedge funds, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of the leverage its extends in that business. Going forward, the bank plans to only service clients in that unit if they do business with other parts of Credit Suisse as well, such as the wealth management unit.Bloomberg reported earlier that Credit Suisse was planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business in an effort to protect other parts of the investment bank, which just had a banner quarter. Yet even as Gottstein was explaining steps to prevent future losses, analysts revived a discussion that has haunted Credit Suisse for the past decade, and which executives had hoped to have put to rest with a painful restructuring under Gottstein’s predecessor -- whether it needs such a big investment bank.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said Thursday it expects to raise more than 1.8 billion francs by selling notes convertible into stock to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. The sale will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings announced by Finma, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma boosted capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • 21Shares Launching Stellar and Cardano ETPs on SIX Exchange

    The XLM and ADA vehicles will go live on Monday.

  • Coronavirus Surge Spills Over Into World’s Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets around the world are waking up to the risks of another coronavirus flare-up.Asian markets, blighted by rising cases from Japan to India, have underperformed their global peers since the start of March, just when they looked set to benefit from an acceleration in the global recovery. Currencies of nations stung by the virus have been underperforming those where vaccinations are surging ahead. And now the angst is starting to spread, with recovery trades under pressure and U.S. stocks sliding for two successive days.“Markets that have become too comfortable with the re-opening trade and have loosened social restrictions can be in jeopardy with any Covid spike and variants,” said Paul Sandhu, head of multi-asset quant solutions Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “Markets with high vaccination rates somewhat circumvent this downside risk.”The World Health Organization said Tuesday that cases are rising in all regions except Europe, with the largest increase last week seen in Asia as India battles its biggest wave. Japan moved closer to declaring a virus emergency as infections spread in its two-biggest and economically important urban areas, Tokyo and Osaka, while health authorities in Toronto will order workplaces across Canada’s biggest city to close if they have more than five confirmed cases.The MSCI AC World Index has fallen every day this week after closing at a record high last Friday. Investors are facing the latest wave of the virus with valuations significantly higher than they were before the pandemic.The virus resurgence “might test global assets except those where vaccine rollouts are very advanced,” said Joshua Crabb, a senior money manager at Robeco in Hong Kong. “Clearly new strains are more virulent and may requires booster shots for those already vaccinated.”Investors Too Eager to Bet Pandemic Impact Will Fade: Macro ViewOn the currency front, investors have been seeking out havens like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc this week, and rewarding those with better track records of managing the outbreak such as the Israeli shekel and Taiwanese dollar. The Indian rupee has been the worst-performing currency in Asia as the new wave of infections threatens a nascent economic revival.Stocks were set for their biggest decline in about a month in Asia Wednesday, with Japanese shares among the worst performers. U.S. stock futures were mixed as the rotation away from pandemic favorites gained ground.“The virus resurgence in India and Japan appeared to be the main driver behind the selling in Asia-Pacific equities today,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “The reflation trade appears to have taken a pause, giving way to safe-havens and defensive names.”(Updates with U.S. stock futures in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norway’s Central Bank to Test Technical Solutions for a CBDC Over Next Two Years

    The bank said the motivation for research into CBDCs remains strong as many other central banks around the world are carrying out similar experiments.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.