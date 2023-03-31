Yara and Enbridge to develop and construct a low-carbon blue ammonia project at Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center

OSLO, Norway and HOUSTON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Yara Clean Ammonia (Yara), a Yara International ASA company, and Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB), are pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to jointly develop and construct a world scale low-carbon blue ammonia production facility as equal partners. The proposed facility, which includes autothermal reforming with carbon capture, will be located at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC) near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Once operational, the production facility will be capable of supplying low-carbon ammonia to meet growing global demand, with an expected capacity of 1.2–1.4 million tons per annum. Approximately 95 percent of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) generated from the production process is anticipated to be captured and transported to nearby permanent geologic storage. If confirmed through the Front-end Engineering Design (FEED) phase and approved, total project investment is expected in the range of US$2.6–US$2.9 billion, with production start-up in 2027/2028.

Enbridge and Yara will utilize their complementary strengths to develop and execute the project. Yara's industry-leading experience in ammonia development, production, operations and distribution, combined with Enbridge's large-scale infrastructure development expertise and world-class EIEC deep water docks and export platform, will be critical to advancing the project from development through to commercial operation. In addition, Yara, the world's largest ammonia distributor, is expected to contract full offtake from the facility, which further enhances the strategic value and commercial viability of the project.

Enbridge's Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline is expected to provide the transportation service for feed gas that will be used for the production process, and Enbridge, along with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, is advancing a nearby CO 2 sequestration hub which is a potential destination for the project's captured CO 2 .

The construction of any facilities will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to partner with Yara and collaborate on this clean energy project, especially given their expertise in global ammonia projects, operations and distribution," said Colin Gruending, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. "EIEC is well positioned to become the most sustainable export terminal in North America through low-carbon fuel production, carbon capture and solar self-power."

"Yara is pleased to be joining Enbridge in developing this significant clean ammonia project. As presented at our Capital Markets Day, we are working systematically to develop project opportunities in the U.S. and this project will significantly contribute to our strategy of decarbonizing agriculture as well as serving new clean ammonia segments such as shipping fuel, power production and ammonia as a hydrogen carrier," said Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, President of Yara Clean Ammonia.

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world's largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally.

Building on Yara's leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free food production and ammonia for industrial applications.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world, through Yara International. Yara Clean Ammonia's revenues and EBITDA for 2022 were USD 4,428 million and USD 249 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. www.yaracleanammonia.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.

www.yara.com

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

Enbridge Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed low-carbon blue ammonia production facility at Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, including the characteristics and benefits thereof, anticipated costs and in service date, and related transportation service and offtake arrangements.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, renewable energy and other commodities, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof, exchange rates, inflation and interest rates impact the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements on announced projects and projects under construction, including estimated in-service dates and the realization of anticipated benefits, include the following: the impact of litigation and government, regulatory and stakeholder actions and approvals on construction and in-service schedules; the availability and price of labour and construction materials; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labour and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; technology-related matters; the impact of weather; and expectations about our partners' ability to complete and finance proposed projects.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Contact information:

Yara

Hilde Steinfeld

Media contact

Mobile: +47 993 53 030

Email: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com

Silje Nygaard

Investor contact

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

Email: silje.nygaard@yara.com

Enbridge

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

