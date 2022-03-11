Yara International: Approval of prospectus in connection with bond listing

Yara International ASA

Oslo, 11 March 2022: On 10 March 2022, the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the prospectus prepared by Yara International ASA in connection with the Oslo Stock Exchange’s listing of the 5 year NOK 1 150 million and NOK 1 000 million senior unsecured bonds issued on 10 November 2021 (ISIN: NO0011146391 and NO0011146383 respectively). Trading in the bonds is expected to start on Tuesday 15 March 2022.

The prospectus is available on Yara’s website at Reports and presentations | Yara International.

For more information, please contact:

Liv Bergh, Head of Funding

Mobile: (+47) 414 02 153

E-mail: liv.bergh@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



