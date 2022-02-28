U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.00
    -55.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,606.00
    -388.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.25
    -168.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.40
    -24.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.25
    +3.66 (+4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +24.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.40 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0076 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +2.28 (+7.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,293.58
    -1,448.93 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.92
    +3.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.07
    -79.39 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Yardi Expert Fil Southerland Named HITAC Member

·2 min read

Director of health care solutions to serve 3-year term on government committee

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Director of Health Care Solutions Fil Southerland has been appointed to the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC). The Comptroller General of the United States and head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office announced the appointment of Southerland, along with 6 other members, to serve a 3-year term.

Yardi Logo
Yardi Logo

Southerland brings extensive experience and perspective to the HITAC, where he'll be a strong advocate for implementing health information technology in senior living. Members in other health care industries that were recently appointed include Hans Buitendijk, Steven Eichner, Rajesh Godavarthi, Hung Luu, Aaron Neinstein and Eliel Oliveira.

The HITAC was established in 2016 under the 21st Century Cures Act. The committee provides recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria. Specifically, relating to the implementation of health information technology that advances the electronic use of health information.

"I'm honored to serve on the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee," said Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions at Yardi. "The opportunity gives myself, and my fellow appointees, a platform to discuss pressing issues and advise the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology accordingly. I'm pleased to bring my experience to advocate for the electronic access, exchange and use of health information in the LTPAC industry."

Southerland has been involved with the LTPAC industry for over 15 years, and currently serves as director of health care solutions at Yardi, where he leads initiatives in electronic health care records and interoperability. Prior to his time at Yardi, Fil served as Founder and CTO of ALMSA, Inc., a nationally recognized cloud-based electronic health provider in the assisted living industry.

Learn more about the HITAC. For more information on Yardi's integrated senior living management software, visit our product suite.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yardi-expert-fil-southerland-named-hitac-member-301490803.html

SOURCE Yardi

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota to Shut Down all Japan Plants Tuesday

    The car maker said it wasn’t clear how long the factories, which represent roughly a third of its annual production, would remain closed after one of its suppliers had an issue with its computer system.

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc. The court let stand an administrative panel's findings that Arbutus' patents - which may cover technology used in the vaccines - were valid, as the science involved was not previously known. Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s move to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after another round of international sanctions on Russia over the weekend amplified concerns about energy shortages.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysFu

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.

  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has some Competition, but the Fundamentals Indicate that there is No Need for Concern

    After analyzing Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), it seems that the company has some qualities that are not immediately apparent to investors, and can be used when deciding how to approach the stock. In this article for Adobe, we will go over some key fundamentals that are sometimes overlooked in regular analysis.

  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Latch, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTCH ) shares plunged 29% in the week since its...

  • Healthcare Realty, Healthcare Trust to merge, creating a combined company with an near-$18 billion enterprise value

    Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. announced Monday an agreement to enter a strategic business combination, with the combined real estate investment trust having an equity market capitalization of $11.6 billion and a total enterprise value of $17.6 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Healthcare Trust shareholders will receive a total value of $35.08 a share for each Healthcare Trust share they own, which represents a 13.0% premium to Friday's closing price of $3

  • Oil prices surge on new Russia sanctions; Goldman eyes $115 price

    Oil prices surged on Monday after the West imposed more sanctions on Russia, a key producer, due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Explainer-A SWIFT primer as West moves to freeze Russia out of international payments

    The European Union, along with the United States and other Western partners, has announced further sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including cutting off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system. SWIFT is the world's main international payments network. SWIFT, or the "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication", is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making international trade flow smoothly.

  • Oil soars as Russian energy supply fears intensify

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. "Growing concerns about disruptions to Russian energy supplies are pushing oil and gas prices up sharply," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system.

  • Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's (LON:HIK) Yearly Report

    Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ( LON:HIK ) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business...

  • The Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

    The full-year results for Barings BDC, Inc. ( NYSE:BBDC ) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its...

  • EU Governments To Discuss U.S. Push for Oil Reserves Release

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to debate on Monday its response to U.S. proposals for a coordinated release of emergency oil reserves to help counter a surge in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to

  • Oil Prices Surge as Traders Fear Supply Disruptions From Sanctions on Russia

    The exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift cross-border payments system threatens to complicate commodity transactions.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Oil & Gas Stocks: Bull vs. Bear

    Oil is aptly called black gold, considering the billions of dollars in profits it has generated for oil companies over the past several decades. With crude oil prices hovering above $95 per barrel, investors are wondering if oil and gas companies are ready to generate similar profits once again. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), an ETF of top oil and gas stocks, has already risen roughly 40% in a year.

  • Foran Announces McIlvenna Bay Initial Phase Feasibility Study Results Outlining Robust Long-Life Operation

    Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce results from a Feasibility Study ("FS") on its expanded and re-scoped initial mine plan for its 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay project in east-central Saskatchewan. All currency figures are shown in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.