Yardi Named Proptech Company of the Year

Real estate software provider recognised for its refreshingly simple Yardi Breeze Premier solution

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® was named Proptech Company of the Year by the National LIS awards in recognition of the success of the Yardi Breeze® Premier product.

The National LIS Awards is organised by the National Landlord Investment Show and celebrates excellence and professionalism in the private rented sector.

The awards bring together over 500 key players in the residential market, including landlords, investors, developers and professional services including finance, legal, tax, developers, letting agents, online agents, auction houses, local authorities, landlord insurance, proptech, innovation, landlord associations and more.

The LIS Awards are a token of thanks for all the hard work and ingenuity in the private rented sector.

Yardi Breeze Premier helps make property management a breeze. Yardi's new cloud-based property management and financial accounting platform helps manage small and medium sized commercial and residential portfolios in a single platform.

"We are honoured that the National LIS Awards has recognised Yardi for being an industry-leading technology solution in the landlord and property sector," said Justin Harley, regional director at Yardi.

See how Yardi's technology can help transform real estate operations for landlords through an all-in-one solution.

About National Landlord Investment Show Awards 2022

Established in 2013, The National Landlord Investment Show is the UK's leading landlord and property investment exhibition, connecting landlords, investors and property professionals in the buy-to-let or private rented sector. In 2018, The National LIS Awards was added to celebrate stand-out providers in the sector including finance, letting and online agents, landlord insurance, proptech, innovation, landlord associations and more. For more information visit national-lis-awards.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

