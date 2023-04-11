Yarn, Fiber And Thread Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the global yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market include Toray Industries Inc., Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd., Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Far Eastern New Century, and Unifi Inc.

The global yarn, fiber and thread market will grow from $102.97 billion in 2022 to $110.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The yarn, fiber and thread market is expected to grow from $138.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market include revenues earned by entities by getting used in knitting, weaving, and the production of textiles.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing refers to the process of manufacturing spinning yarn from fibres, threads for sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market in 2021. The regions covered in this yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing are regular yarn, fibre and thread, and special yarn, fibre, and thread.The regular yarn thread is a thread that is mostly used for sewing.



The various applications include quilting, sew and stitch, embroidery that are used by various end users such as apparel, footwear and accessories, home interior, other.



The growth in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, rising disposable income, and technology development.Disposable income refers to the amount of money that an individual or household has to spend or save after income taxes have been deducted.



Yarn is a thread used for the production of fabrics and needlecrafts.For instance, in 2021, according to the Bureau of Statistics of China, a China-based Government agency data, Disposable Personal Income in China increased to 47412 CNY 2021 from 43834 CNY in 2020.



Therefore, the rising disposable income is driving the growth of the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market.



The demand for synthetic fibres is mainly driven by increasing applications of synthetic fibres in the apparel and construction industry.Synthetic fibres give specific characteristics such as thermal insulation, and low soiling characteristics, which can be modified for a wide range of products such as table cloths, napkins, curtains, and carpets.



They are also being used in new areas of application such as roof insulation, and geotextiles for the stability of roads, walls, and dams. Examples of synthetic fibres include nylon, rayon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and acetate.



The countries covered in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The yarn, fiber and thread market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides yarn, fiber and thread market statistics, including yarn, fiber and thread industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a yarn, fiber and thread market share, detailed yarn, fiber and thread market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the yarn, fiber and thread industry. This yarn, fiber and thread market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

