U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.33
    +56.12 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,969.27
    -123.69 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,154.22
    +337.90 (+2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.77
    +38.95 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0940
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3530
    -0.0440 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2900
    -0.6350 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,834.03
    +809.78 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.53
    -0.79 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,803.17
    +42.06 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

YASH Technologies drives future readiness and innovation at scale at Ecobat with SAP solutions

·4 min read

YASH Technologies and SAP empower the world's largest recycler of batteries reimagine business processes and accelerate digital transformation

CHICAGO and HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator and outsourcing specialist, announces the successful go-live of SAP S/4HANA cloud solutions for Ecobat, the world's largest recycler of batteries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operating facilities across Europe, the United States, and Africa, Ecobat needed a partner that would optimize operations via a scalable global business platform, an integrated view of its supply chain, an enhanced customer experience, and more sustainable processes. As Ecobat's transformation partner, YASH developed and designed a scalable and centralized SAP cloud solution with a calibrated multi-year rollout, enabling process simplification, performance maximization, and seamless global adoption.

Ecobat celebrating go live with the YASH team, their partner in transformation
Ecobat celebrating go live with the YASH team, their partner in transformation

"To address the rapidly evolving market challenges of today's digital age and fast-track business transformation, moving our global operations to the S/4HANA cloud platform was critical," said Jamie Lee, Chief Information Officer, Ecobat. "This platform has positioned Ecobat for growth by optimizing business processes, eliminating manual processing, improving collaboration, and presenting a unified face to our end customers. The strategic guidance, creativity and SAP expertise of the YASH business consulting and implementation teams were vital in helping us meet the program objectives."

Recognized among the first "RISE with SAP" deployments globally, the focus of Ecobat's multi-year transformation program, Project Essential, was to help move SAP ECC and 25 legacy systems to one integrated instance of SAP S4HANA Cloud. The project required large-scale data migration, system design, and re-engineering of critical business processes while developing a future-ready framework that simultaneously leverages current best business practices. Given the size and scope of the implementation, YASH Technologies assembled a large team of SAP vertical, functional, technical specialists, and advisory consultants. They helped enable standardization, harmonization, and globalization of processes and data while driving significant cost advantages and enabling better decision-making.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Manoj Baheti, CEO, YASH Technologies, said, "As Ecobat's transformation partner of choice, we are privileged to enable their future-readiness roadmap, harnessing SAP's proven cloud solutions and YASH's SAP consulting expertise. We are confident that this initiative will help Ecobat drive business agility, predictability, and efficiencies across sales, supply chain, and finance." He added, "The successful go-live is a reiteration of YASH's leadership in delivering global innovative technology-led business transformation programs."

On this momentous occasion, Sunil Kumar Eda, Business Leader, SAP Service Line, YASH North America, said, "Partnering with Ecobat on their game-changing Project Essential has been fascinating and fulfilling. The project team had to wade through several unforeseen challenges, given the COVID situation necessitating innovative ways of getting things done to keep up with the timelines and intensity of deliverables. We look forward to strengthening the partnership and enabling every geography and business unit to drive exceptional customer experiences."

YASH has extensive experience architecting and delivering transformative end-to-end SAP Solutions for clients across industries. Supported by highly skilled professionals, a delivery footprint spanning six continents, and a strategic focus on helping customers drive competitive differentiation, YASH is today the go-to partner for discerning global organizations in their transformation journey.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit https://www.yash.com/.

About Ecobat:

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries. In 2021, Ecobat's lead battery recycling business fully recycled 70 million car batteries. We have a vast network that powers industries worldwide. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com.

Media Contact:
sachin.singh@yash.com; reema.kumari@yash.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994912/Ecobat_YASH_team_celebration.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/YASH_Logo.jpg

YASH_Logo
YASH_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yash-technologies-drives-future-readiness-and-innovation-at-scale-at-ecobat-with-sap-solutions-301737419.html

SOURCE YASH Technologies

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5729.html

Recommended Stories

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Southwest Airlines names new CIO to aid with technology fixes after holiday meltdown

    Woods will play a key role in assisting with the airline’s $1.3 billion on technology improvements, upgrades, and system maintenance that have become its top priority since it canceled 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Amazon Looking to Hire Web3 Staff for Its Cloud Services

    The biggest infrastructure provider in the world is targeting Web 3 for growth.

  • Oil extends slide after drop to 3-week low

    Oil futures drifted lower early Thursday after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session at a roughly three-week low following data that showed a continued build in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after ending Wednesday at its lowest since Jan. 10. April Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNJ23) the global benchmark, fell 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.41 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs

  • ConocoPhillips joins rivals with bumper profit on higher energy prices

    (Reuters) -ConocoPhillips said on Thursday profit more than doubled to $18.7 billion in 2022, the highest since the company spun off its refining business in 2012, as the oil producer benefited from stronger prices on tight supplies and robust demand. Global crude oil prices climbed 10.45% in 2022, thanks to a surge in demand from economies rebounding after the pandemic, coupled with shortages caused by sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Total average realized price rose 8% to $71.05 per barrel of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips said.

  • Corporate lawsuit dodge imperiled after court rejects J&J bankruptcy tactic

    Attorney Greg Gordon, a partner at the Jones Day law firm, offered an innovative solution to Johnson & Johnson and other major companies that faced mountains of lawsuits alleging their products sickened or killed people: They could use the bankruptcy system to force all plaintiffs into one settlement. Plaintiffs’ lawyers attacked the gambit, known as the “Texas two-step,” charging it amounted to a bad-faith bankruptcy filing and a fraudulent ploy to shield the parent companies’ assets. Not so, Gordon told judges overseeing bankruptcies testing the novel strategy.

  • Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Unregistered Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit by consumers alleging the cryptocurrency exchange facilitated the sale of unregistered securities on its platform.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesTh

  • Apple Sales Are Expected to Show First Decline in Nearly Four Years

    Apple three-year streak of pandemic-induced sales and profit records might be coming to an end. The iPhone maker, which is scheduled to report its December quarter after markets close on Thursday, is expected to announce its first revenue decline in nearly four years as manufacturing disruptions in China curbed its ability to deliver premium iPhones. Apple’s sales are expected to fall 2% to $121.42 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Invests Hundreds of Millions into Forestry and Minority-led Businesses Projects

    When it comes to ESG investing, Jamie Dimon can see the forest for the trees. JPMorgan Chase is kicking off the year with a pair of investments...

  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good morning. My name is Stephen and I will be your facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background […]