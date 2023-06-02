Is Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading At A 40% Discount?

Key Insights

Yatra Online's estimated fair value is US$3.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$2.12 suggests Yatra Online is potentially 40% undervalued

How far off is Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) -₹1.23b -₹33.1m ₹844.1m ₹1.30b ₹1.81b ₹2.30b ₹2.77b ₹3.17b ₹3.51b ₹3.80b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 54.27% Est @ 38.62% Est @ 27.67% Est @ 20.00% Est @ 14.63% Est @ 10.88% Est @ 8.25% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 13% -₹1.1k -₹25.9 ₹586 ₹800 ₹981 ₹1.1k ₹1.2k ₹1.2k ₹1.2k ₹1.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹7.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹3.8b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (13%– 2.1%) = ₹36b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹36b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= ₹11b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹18b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.1, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yatra Online as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.115. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Yatra Online

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Yatra Online, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Yatra Online that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does YTRA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

