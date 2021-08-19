U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Yatsen to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

10159579

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 2, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159579

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading player in China's beauty market with a mission to create an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in China and around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired seven color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and Pink Bear. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the top color cosmetics brands in China in terms of online retail sales value. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities which enables it to launch and scale multiple brands quickly while offering a wide selection of products to a growing variety of customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatsen-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-26-2021-301358773.html

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited

