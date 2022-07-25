YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail was Awarded The Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail, the Executive Chairman of Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad ("Puncak Niaga Group"), was honored with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the APEA. Over the years, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail has amassed various accolades and accomplishments in the national and international arena through his visionary leadership, entrepreneurial traits, persistence and determination. He has built the Puncak Niaga Group into a respectable corporation that has seen eminent successes under his helm.

On top of good work ethics, a positive mindset and dynamic leadership, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail inspires and cultivates trust amongst his employees, industry peers and other business leaders with his visionary foresight and business acumen. He believes that competition breeds the best results, thus one should not be afraid to learn from mistakes and be humble to learn from others.

YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail places great importance on continuous improvement and seizes opportunities during crises. At work, he is an exemplary and inspirational leader who practices a hands-on approach and continues to focus his clear vision on driving the business towards sustainable growth. He remains highly driven, focused and innovative in navigating Puncak Niaga Group towards further sustainable growth. He is also a special kind of leader who disregards the critics and presses on to transform an idea into a new reality that contributes value and purpose beyond simple profits.

Despite the intensely difficult operating environment in 2020, Puncak Niaga Group remained on course in achieving the strategic objectives to sustain its business growth. YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail's prudent, focused, committed, and disciplined approach was the key sector in ensuring Puncak Niaga business resilience to withstand external headwinds and remained on course with achieving the strategic objectives to sustain its business growth.

Although YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Rozali Ismail expects the challenges and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to persist over the next two years, he remains focused on the execution of strategies within Puncak Niaga business segments towards the Group's long-term growth and value creation prospects.

