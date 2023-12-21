Ybor residents tell Tampa City Council: Don’t approve this liquor license

Ybor City residents are urging Tampa council members to deny an alcohol license application from a business on the historic district’s main entertainment strip, claiming that another approval of a license will hold back the neighborhood’s family-friend renaissance.

Approving the application will encourage “lackluster daytime tourism, an overextended police force, pounding noise, and nighttime violence,” the board of the Historic Ybor Neighborhood Civic Association wrote in a letter ahead of Thursday’s council meeting.

The establishment in question is Southern Belle - Country Bar & Grill at 1625 E 7th Ave, a prime spot in the neighborhood still reeling from a late October shooting on the same block that left two dead and more than a dozen injured. The violence reignited discussions about the future of nightlife in the area.

The City Council has already voted unanimously last month to allow the business — which already sells beer, wine and liquor — to be classified as a “bar/lounge” instead of a restaurant. Southern Belle would then be able sell alcohol for consumption off-premises. The application is up for a final vote Thursday.

At the first hearing, applicant Chip Williams told council members he was requesting the permitting change because Southern Belle was unable to comply with its current permit that requires a majority of gross sales from food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Williams — who did not return a phone call or text for comment from the Times on Wednesday — has lived in Ybor for two decades and is raising young children in the neighborhood.

“It’s near and dear to my heart,” he told council members.

City staff found his application “inconsistent” with city ordinances because Williams requested the city waive its requirement that businesses with this permit be at least 250 feet apart.

Southern Belle sits on a block brimming with bars and clubs, a concentration the civic association argued in its letter to council members is keeping 7th Avenue “stuck in a trajectory of large clubs, closed during most of the week, and boarded up storefronts.”

Story continues

In the last 10 months, Tampa police officers have been called to Southern Belle’s address 116 times, records show. This includes 16 calls for disturbances and three calls for assault and battery. Most calls are bar checks.

On the same block is Showbar, which as seen more than 270 police calls since the start of the year and nightclub Tangra, which has seen more than 300, including more than 50 calls for disturbances and more than a dozen for fighting, assault and battery. In 2021, the City Council suspended Tangra’s liquor sales for Tangra for three days for repeated violations of the city’s pandemic-era mask order.

Club owner Chris Lenahan had said getting bargoers to wear masks was next to impossible. Williams works for company called Happy Pony, which he said does business with Southern Belle. Happy Pony LLC is linked to Lenahan, state records show.

The shooting, which police say broke out between two quarreling groups, has stirred debate about the evolving identity of one of the city’s most storied neighborhoods, prompting both calls to temper late-night activity and concerns that local businesses will be pushed out.

City Council member Gwen Henderson suggested closing businesses at 1 a.m. for six months.

Residents and some local business owners criticized the move as a knee-jerk reaction that does little to address the root causes of gun violence but would send shockwaves through the local economy and threaten the livelihoods of bar workers, many still reeling from the pandemic.

Mayor Jane Castor has described Ybor as being in a “transitional phase,” from a nighttime-focused economy to one with a greater mix of residential properties. Through a spokesperson, Castor declined to comment on Southern Belle’s application.