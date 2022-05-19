YC advises founders to 'plan for the worst' amid market teardown

Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley kingmaker, is advising its portfolio founders to "plan for the worst” as many startups across the globe scramble to navigate the sharp reversal after a 13-year bull run.

The note from YC, which backs hundreds of young startups a year, is a signal that the market teardown that has significantly slashed the value of scores of tech companies including giants in recent weeks is trickling down to the early-stage startups universe.

TechCrunch obtained the letter YC sent to its portfolio founders this week. You can read the email, titled "Economic Downturn," in its entirety below.

Greetings YC Founders, During this week we’ve done office hours with a large number of YC companies. They reached out to ask whether they should change their plans around spending, runway, hiring, and funding rounds based on the current state of public markets. What we’ve told them is that economic downturns often become huge opportunities for the founders who quickly change their mindset, plan ahead, and make sure their company survives. Here are some thoughts to consider when making your plans:

"PS: If for whatever reason you don’t think this message applies to your company or you are going to need someone to tell you this in person to believe it… please reassess your beliefs on a monthly basis to make sure you don’t drive your company off a cliff. Also, remember you can always reach out to your group partners," the letter added.

YC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

