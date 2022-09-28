U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,634.00
    -27.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,044.00
    -159.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,207.75
    -126.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,657.30
    -11.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.00
    -8.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.06
    -0.28 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9573
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.09
    +1.83 (+5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6700
    -0.1210 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,757.02
    -1,449.60 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.10
    -30.04 (-6.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,875.77
    -108.82 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend loans to MSMEs beyond Uganda

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across Africa make up the bulk -- over 90% -- of businesses in the continent but are still marginalized in accessing credit from formal institutions because of the nature of their operations; for instance, many often lack the kind of collateral that is acceptable by banks.

To bridge the gap, Uganda-based fintech Numida, has opted to focus its digital lending business on small enterprises as part of its strategy for driving financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Spurred by an increase in demand for its services, Numida is currently eyeing growth opportunities beyond Uganda saying that it has a proven business model that can be adopted across the continent to unlock the potential of MSMEs.

The growth plans come against the backdrop of $12.3 million pre-series A equity-debt funding in a round led by Serena Ventures with participation from Breega, 4Di Capital, Launch Africa, Soma Capital, and Y Combinator, VCs that are all making their first investment in Uganda.

Existing strategic investor MFS Africa also made a follow-on investment, while Lendable Asset Management extended a $5 million debt to the startup.

“I’m most excited about continuing to build and provide financial products for these micro and small business owners who have been forgotten by the traditional financial services industry even though they are hardworking and have viable businesses. There are so many of these businesses across the continent, we really do believe that we've proven a model in Uganda that can be Pan-African and unlock the potential of these businesses to growth and achieve great things,” Numida CEO, Mina Shahid, who co-founded the startup in 2017 with Catherine Denis and Ben Best, told TechCrunch.

YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend credit to MSMEs beyond Uganda
YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend credit to MSMEs beyond Uganda

Numida co-founders (L-R) Catherine Denis, Ben Bes, and Mina Shahid. Image Credit: Numida

Ethical lending

Numida plans to extend loans to an additional 10,000 businesses, to hit its 40,000 target, within the next 18 months, a goal that will be brought closer by its entry into two new African markets (selected from Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, or Kenya).

Businesses on its portfolio receive loans of between $100 to $5,000, an amount that is payable after one month and attracts interest rates of between 10% and 16%.

“We do risk-based pricing but on average, the interest rate is about 11.5%,” Shahid said.

For credit consideration, Numida, which is the first startup in the East African country to get into YC (W22), looks at various aspects of businesses, including the sector and cash flow. Repeat clients in good standing get their loans approved instantly, but new applicants, and repeat businesses seeking larger facilities, must wait for up to 24 hours to have the loans approved.

The startup uses its own credit scoring model, which Shahid says, is built off the loans it has extended to customers and business profiles. He added that they operate differently from most digital lenders who usually scrape data from clients’ phone books and social media accounts as conditions for lending – many of these lenders reach out to the borrowers’ contacts with debt-shaming messaging in cases of default.

“When we started building this business, we saw that a lot of people were getting taken advantage of because they didn't really understand the user terms because most people don’t actually read these privacy policies or user agreements to understand what they were giving up. And so, we wanted to be very conscious about our approach, and we only ask for information that helps us determine if it is a business and if the person applying for a loan is the owner of the business,” Shahid said.

“The information we use is the one provided by the customer on the app, so we don’t snoop or scrape any data…We have a bunch of historical data that helps determine whether or not the information we're collecting is relatively in the right ballpark”.

Since raising its seed funding last year, Numida has grown over 7.5 times propelled by the soaring demand for quick loans. The startup has to date issued $20 million in working capital to micro and small businesses, having grown from issuing $250,000 a month to $2 million.

The value of loans is set to grow as the startup continues to receive debt backing from institutions such as Lendable. Shahid said they hope to, in the interim, continue to remodel their products for even more affordability.

“We continue to improve our assessment of risk and our understanding of risk so that we can build a healthy portfolio that can allow us the room to reduce our prices while continuing to provide unsecured working capital loan products to these businesses,” he said.

Ghana’s fintech Fido raises $30M to roll out new products and expand across Africa

Kenyan fintech Pezesha raises $11M backed by Women’s World Banking, Cardano parent IOG

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Project Ribbon Finance Launches Crypto Options Exchange to Boost Growth

    Ribbon expects trading volumes to reach over $100 million a day within the first six months of launch.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strength Overrides Hurricane Ian Worries

    Oil prices retreated Wednesday after the dollar reached a two-decade high, overriding concern that Hurricane Ian will cause damage to production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.5% to $84.98 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined by the same amount to $77.30.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Slows Decline

    Futures fell as Apple reportedly curbs iPhone production plans while the 10-year yield is just below 4%. A Biogen Alzheimer's drug shows promise.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Elon Musk tops Forbes list of 400 richest Americans

    Elon Musk is now America’s richest person, according to Forbes. Musk, the 51-year-old Tesla (TSLA) executive who also wants to conquer the field of space exploration, was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes annual list of the 400 richest Americans. The publication said Musk was worth $251 billion, putting him way ahead of Amazon (AMZN) chief Jeff Bezos, who ranked second with $151 billion.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • $100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges

    Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation. Peter Coker Sr, 80, Peter Coker Jr, 53, and James Patten, 63, were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a 12-count indictment with securities fraud and conspiracy, while Patten was also charged with wire fraud, money laundering and securities manipulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.