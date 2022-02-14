U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -34.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,396.00
    -231.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,094.75
    -145.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.50
    -14.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.19
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +14.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.46
    +7.55 (+31.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2180
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,136.34
    -259.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.01
    -38.94 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.30
    -143.72 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

YC-backed Remedial Health raises $1 million pre-seed to digitize pharmacies in Nigeria

Annie Njanja
·5 min read

Remedial Health has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding to digitize pharmacies, and stem the supply of fake and substandard pharmaceutical products, starting with Nigeria before expanding to the rest of Africa.

The round was led by Global Ventures and Ventures Platform, with participation from Ingressive Capital, Voltron Capital, Opeyemi Awoyemi’s (Jobberman co-founder) Angel Syndicate Fund, and other angel investors, including Flutterwave’s Olugbenga “GB” Agboola and Victor Asemota.

Part of the new funding will be used to extend the startup’s buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering, for an even wider reach.

Founded in 2020 by Samuel Okwuada, a trained pharmacist and self-taught software developer, together with his co-founder Victor Benjamin, Remedial Health started off as a private label business, focused on contract manufactured products from markets like India, which they would then sell to pharmacies in Nigeria.

“That business was pretty small. But at least we were in the market and we were growing,” said Okwuada, who pursued his MSc in Pharmacy at the University of East Anglia, in the UK.

Okwuada started his entrepreneurial journey while still at the university, where he built SaaS products, before using his experience in tech, and training as a pharmacist to launch Remedial together with Benjamin, a pharmaceutical field sales agent.

Months after starting the business, and due to a shift in market demand, and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, Remedial Health started moving in a different direction -- as their customers began making orders for products that were outside their private label offering.

To keep up with the emerging demand, and to streamline the ordering process, they developed a patient medication records (PMR) system that made sourcing easy, and digitized pharmacies.

Remedial Health's system allows pharmacies to manage their operations, make and track orders – which the startup says it fulfills within 24 hours. The platform also stores patients’ medical records and supports reporting and accounting.

“For those using the system, because we can basically see their shelves, we are solving their supply issues by ensuring that they're getting the products when they need them. And so they don't have to go to the market and waste time by going through 20 to 30 individual distributors to buy all the medicines and supplies that they need.”

Aware that there is a market segment that will take a while to digitize, Remedial has an online shop that allows pharmacy owners not using its system to make orders through an app.

“We don't force everyone to use the system because we don't assume that every single pharmacy has a computer and constant power supply. And because we know that the major problem is supply, we make it possible for them to access the procurement system on their phones.”

Remedial Health's system is stemming the supply of fake and substandard pharmaceutical products and helping pharmacies streamline their operations. Image Credits: Remedial Health

The system helps Remedial to conduct inventory monitoring, which cuts stockouts by redirecting products that are not moving in one pharmacy to where supply is short, or demand is high.

The startup has a main distribution center supported by hubs spread across its regions of operation for a faster turnaround time – making it possible to “reach any pharmacy from any of our hubs within an hour.”

Last mile delivery is done through its in-house logistics operation, or by its partners but the plan is to integrate its system with a major logistics player in Nigeria for a seamless end-to-end solution.

Remedial Health currently covers six states with plans to expand across the west African country, and to enter additional African markets before the end of the year. They are also planning to extend their reach in the regions that they are currently in.

Remedial, also part of the Winter 2022 cohort of Silicon Valley’s Y Combinator accelerator, sources its products from over 100 pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers, including GSK, Pfizer and Astrazeneca, as well as Nigeria’s Orange Drugs, Emzor and Fidson Healthcare.

To date, the startup has over 300 pharmacies making orders through its app, and a number of others using WhatsApp. It also extends credit to pharmacies with plans to expand the coverage of this financing service.

“The pharmacies don’t have to pay for products upfront; in some cases, they pay deposits, maybe 20%, and then pay the balance over time, but depending on how well we've known them, it can even be 100% financing.”

By extending financing and ensuring the supply of standard products to pharmacies, Remedial Health has joined the growing list of tech-enabled businesses that are digitizing the pharmaceutical supply chains, which currently remain fragmented and in-efficient, leading to the proliferation in markets of fake and substandard products. Other notable startups in the space are Kenya's MyDawa, Ghana's mPharma and Nigeria's DrugStoc.

Remedial Health, according to its founders, is not just looking to correct the supply chain challenges only, but to do it while bringing primary healthcare closer to people.

“These pharmacies are less than a 15-minute walk from people’s houses, and I feel that is the way to transform healthcare in Africa --By adding diagnostic services, and a doctor to these neighborhood pharmacies -- by literally bringing everything to the people, we would really transform healthcare in Africa,” said Okwuada.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

    Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. "We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • Crude prices hit nearly $95 a barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Crude prices surged on Monday, as investors entered what could be a decisive week in the West's standoff with Russia, which has massed thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. U.S. stocks tumbled Friday and oil prices closed at the highest since 2014 after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia could attack Ukraine "any day now." Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $94.36 a barrel, from Friday's close of $93.14. Brent crude clmbed 1.1% to $95.49 a

  • 1 Key Metric Shows How Wells Fargo Can Recover

    Wells Fargo has struggled to keep its efficiency ratio down in recent years and looks to be finally turning the corner.

  • Strong LNG Demand Could Dampen Nat Gas Selling Pressure

    The threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe at any time is still an important potentially bullish wildcard.

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.

  • Hungary Central Bank Calls for Crypto Mining and Trading Ban

    Calls for a ban on crypto mining continue to hit the crypto news wires. Crypto mining statistics vary, however, depending upon source.

  • Cotton Output From World’s Top Producer Projected to Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Cotton supply from the world’s largest producer is poised for a rebound.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverU.S. cotton plantings are expected to climb amid strong foreign demand, higher input costs

  • Super Bowl party inflation: Meat prices biggest ‘pain point,’ economist explains

    Football fans assembling their Super Bowl party food rosters are likely to feel the effects of inflation.

  • Tory grandees urge Boris Johnson to lift ‘unconservative’ ban on fracking

    Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over the Government’s ban on fracking, with Lord Frost among more than 30 MPs and peers declaring the policy unconservative and stating that shale gas production would allow Britain to avoid future energy crises.

  • Dr Lal Pathlab Group CFO on Business Outlook

    Dr Lal Pathlab Group CFO and Member of the Board, Ved Goel, discusses the company's performance in 3Q FY22, business outlook and strategy for future growth. Dr. Lal PathLabs is one of India's leading consumer healthcare brand in diagnostic services. Goel spoke exclusively with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on 'Bloomberg Markets: Asia' India Focus segment.

  • The leisure travel market is back

    The coach passenger is king — perhaps for the first time ever — as airlines scramble for a larger share of the booming leisure travel market. What's happening: As the pandemic wanes, major carriers that traditionally make most of their money off premium business travel have shifted their attention to wooing vacationers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Meanwhile, discount carriers famous for selling cheap seats to popular destinations are beefing up to de

  • Private Equity Firm Weighs U.K. Stanlow Refinery Bid, Times Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverPrivate equity firm Bartons Family Capital is weighing a takeover of the U.K. Stanlow oil refinery, The Times reported on Sunday. The firm is believed to have put

  • John Lewis reports improving fortunes as Waitrose delivers at Christmas

    John Lewis is returning to profitability as strong Christmas sales helped it recover from an unprecedented annual loss.

  • Dr. David Agus on impact of loosening COVID restrictions

    With coronavirus cases falling across the U.S., many states are looking to change their COVID-19 restrictions, including lifting mask mandates. CBS News medical correspondent Dr. David Agus explains the latest on these changes and their impact.