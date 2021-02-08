YDX Innovation Corp and PMA Announce Agreements with PEEK Gaming

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Purple Mage Analytics ("PMA"), a subsidiary of YDX Innovation, has successfully entered into a one year, agreement with Mexico's premier esports organization; PÊEK Gaming ("PÊEK").

PÊEK Gaming is taking the Mexican industry by storm. PÊEK has achieved a top level in four different esports divisions, across Latin America and competing in League of Legends, Valorant and PUBG Mobile teams. PÊEK's team includes content creators and has begun construction of their training facility in the city of Queretaro. This training facility will work as training center for the pro players and grant the opportunity for young aspiring players to receive coaching sessions through an academy division. There is an opportunity for PMA's metrics to be rolled out as a standardized player development process across this entire initiative.

This engagement provides PÊEK's players with reporting analytics via the Purple Mage Metric ("PMM") on their gameplay and assists their coaching staff with player development. PMA will also be providing consulting and additional services to PÊEK, with an ongoing retainer valued at $120,000 USD throughout 2021. The PMA teams is excited for this opportunity in continuing its growth and helping further develop great teams.

"Our team is excited to be integrating our Purple Mage Metric ("PMM") into the Mexican esports market as we continue to expand into different regions. The goal is to have our PMM used as the global standard player ranking metric across multiple titles," says Kevin Schoenewolf, Sr. VP of Operations of Purple Mage.

"Having PMA as a partner is truly an honor for us as an organization. Seeing firsthand what PMA's analytics can do is a huge win for us as we strive to develop and recruit the best players as we continue our journey to Latin America's top League of Legends division," says Antonio Esper, CEO of PÊEK. "It would be nice to hear that PÊEK has seen what PMA has done for some other teams and is proud to engage its services for PÊEK's team."

The Purple Mage Metric is a ranking system that uses multiple in-game data points to rate player efficiency. Similar to quarterback rating in American Football or Wins Above Replacement (WAR), the PMM strives to become the industry standard for ranking player efficiency across multiple esports titles. For example, instead of using KDR to rank players in shooter games, the PMM uses a combination on KDR, score per match, win-loss ratio, and other in-game metrics to calculate a player's overall efficiency rating.

"As a leadership team, we have spent the last few months planning reshaping YDX a dominant player in immersive experiences, including esports. It's validating to have one of our subsidiaries (PMA) secure a long-term partnership with a premier esports organization. This is a big step for the Company and our collective vision," says Jeff Mashregi, VP Operations for YDX. "It's still very early in the year and we're experiencing growth from Render USA. We're also seeing great potential in bringing over the success from YDreams (Brasil) to the North American market. It's great to see everything coming together and I'm quite proud of our team. I look forward to 2021 being a breakthrough year for us and I'm eager to share additional news on YDreams."

About PÊEK Gaming

PÊEK Gaming is a premier esports organization that not only focuses on competing at a professional level, but also understands the true value of player development, content creation and engaging with fans. PÊEK is corporately structured in a manner not generally seen in the industry which has been key in establishing itself as a household name within Mexico and Latin America.



About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

