Yealink Reveals Latest BH7X Bluetooth Headsets Designed for the Hybrid Generation

·2 min read
In this article:
  • 300628.SZ

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially announced the release of its new BH7X Bluetooth Headsets to meet the demands of the predominant hybrid working population.

Yealink has announced its new BH7X Bluetooth Headsets to meet the demands of the predominant hybrid working population.
Following the launch of the company's WH6X DECT headsets, Yealink has solidified its position as the provider of top professional headsets for office use. Targeting workers of the "H Generation" — a Hybrid breed of professionals that have a pressing need for quality Headsets — the company understands the demand for a product that can fulfill work requirements competently, with portability at its core, and flexible enough for casual use. The new BH7X Bluetooth Headset is the solution.

Finding a workspace anywhere is easy with the help of the BH7X. The technology and components powering Yealink's latest product include:

  • Ole Wolff Diaphragm

  • Hi-Fi Level Audio Codec aptX

  • Intelligent dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

  • Acoustic Shield Technology

  • Multiple noise-cancellation microphones

This allows for excellent voice quality and clarity for daily use, and no compromise whether it is for work, leisure, or general call experience wherever users may be. The BH7X also brings wireless charging and seamless UC compatibility to further enhance productivity in the workplace.

Engineered for the hybrid generation, the BH7X fits in seamlessly at the office or on the go with its contemporary design and a discrete, hidden boom arm that still guarantees exceptional, professional sound and enjoyment of all-day comfort.

In addition to the BH7X, the Yealink Headset family is bolstered by other effective products such as the Yealink UH38 Premium USB headset, which provides stable communication with Bluetooth & USB dual connection; for more personal collaboration usage, interested consumers can also consider the Yealink WH DECT series for all-in-one call control & cross devices usage.

All devices are designed to work flawlessly with the Yealink UC family, powering workers into a future of hybrid operations and communications needs.

Learn more about Yealink BH7X headsets from the launch event: https://www.yealink.com/bluetooth-headsets-new-product-launch?utm_source=pr_article&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=website

About Yealink Inc.

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2020). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

Media Contact
ucinfo@yealink.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yealink-reveals-latest-bh7x-bluetooth-headsets-designed-for-the-hybrid-generation-301461204.html

SOURCE Yealink

