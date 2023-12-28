New Year's Day 2024 store hours: From liquor to grocery to retail stores, here's what's open

In a week of altered store hours and schedules, it's hard to keep track of which stores are open and closed around Rhode Island. Can you do a quick run to the liquor store on the way to New Year's Day dinner? A quick Target run to pick up the last few things you need to set the table? A trip to the grocery store for milk and eggs?

To help you navigate, here are the hours that popular retailers will be open on New Year's Day.

Are liquor stores open on New Year's Day in Rhode Island?

Liquor stores can now be open on New Year's Day in Rhode Island.

Yes. A change to the law in 2021 made it possible for liquor stores to be open on New Year's Day. This will be the third year they are allowed to open for the holiday.

Are grocery stores open on New Year's Day?

Market Basket and other grocers will be open on New Year's Day.

Yes. Though grocery stores were closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Rhode Island doesn't have any blue laws on the books to keep them from opening on New Year's Day. You're safe to make a quick run to pick up whatever you need.

However, Trader Joe's and Sam's Club will be closed on New Year's Day, so if they're your store of choice, look elsewhere.

Is the post office open on New Year's Day? The banks? The stock markets?

USPS post offices will be closed on New Year's Day, which means there also won't be regular mail delivery or pickups from the blue collection boxes. Priority Mail Express will be delivered, according to the USPS website.

New Year's Day is a banking holiday, so banks will be closed. American financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will be closed on Monday for New Year's Day.

New Year's Day 2024 store hours in Rhode Island

