Years after housing plans flopped, whole new purpose found for this land in Stafford

STAFFORD - After projects to build housing on a vacant lot on Doc Cramer Boulevard never materialized, AtlantiCare, the operator of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway, has proposed to build medical offices and a same-day surgery center there.

The proposal includes the construction of a two-story 40,000-square-foot building at the corner of Doc Cramer Boulevard and McKinley Avenue in the Manahawkin section.

According to documents on file with the township Planning Board, the building's first floor will have medical offices, including 24 exam rooms. The second floor will be an ambulatory surgery center with two procedure rooms and four operating rooms.

"AtlantiCare is seeking approval to build a new medical facility which will expand services as we continue to identify ways to enhance access to care for those in Stafford Township and its surrounding communities," AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said in a statement to What's Going There.

Originally scheduled to be heard last week, the Planning Board is now expected to consider the proposal by AtlantiCare Health Services at its meeting on Dec. 13.

If approved, it will represent a big turnaround for the property.

In 2005, a developer, SP72 LLC, won Planning Board approval to build 48 townhouses across four buildings on the 8.56-acre property. It was never built. The developer came back in 2008 with plans, which got the OK, to build 85 apartments within five buildings. Those were never built either.

AtlantiCare has sought to make inroads in southern Ocean County.

In 2017, it opened its AtlantiCare Health Park, a 60,000-square-foot medical office building off Route 72 near Walmart. It also opened an urgent care center nearby.

It also has an AtlantiCare Surgery Center and primary care offices in Little Egg Harbor and an urgent care center in Barnegat.

