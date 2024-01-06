After years of inaction, developer seeks more time for Campus West housing project

A rendering of The Hub on Campus, a student-oriented housing project at 1415 E. Elizabeth St. in Campus West.

Since development company Core Spaces first proposed building student apartments with retail space at 1415 W. Elizabeth St. in Campus West, little has happened.

The site, formerly home to C.B. & Potts restaurant and taphouse, has been empty since 2016 after the restaurant closed and the property sold to Chicago-based Core Spaces for $5.65 million. The building was razed in 2018 and the site cleaned up in preparation for its new project. Core Spaces got approval for its plans in 2018, but nothing has happened since.

Today, it sits empty, a lone undeveloped site among a sea of restaurants and stores catering to Colorado State University students.

City staff has granted two extensions but now the project's approval is about to expire unless the Planning and Zoning Commission grants a one-year extension to their vest rights. If denied, Core Spaces would have to start the approval process all over again.

The commission is expected to discuss the extension at its next meeting Thursday, Jan. 18.

The project, as approved, was for a five-story and three-story building with 143 units (364 bedrooms) of student-oriented apartments and 7,931 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage.

Since the demolition permit for C.B. & Potts was issued in November 2018, there have been no building permits issued, according to city records.

Core Spaces representatives were not immediately available for comment on their plans.

City Planning Manager Clay Frickey said it's rare that the Planning and Zoning Commission consider a request for an extension of vested rights.

The commission will consider whether the project complies with all current standards, that the request is not detrimental to the public good and that the applicant has been diligent in constructing required improvements and needs more time or constructing required engineering improvements right now will result in an unusual hardship unique to the property.

Interested?

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at City Council Chambers, 300 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, or virtually. Virtual meeting information will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting at fcgov.com/developmentreview/proposals.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Developer seeks more time for Campus West project in Fort Collins