Yeast Extract Market to Hit USD 3.39 Billion by 2029 | Rising Demand for Bakery Products to Bolster Market Growth
Companies covered in yeast extract market are Lesaffre (France) , AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China) , Halcyon Proteins, (Australia) , Biospringer. (France) , Thai Foods International (Thailand) , Alltech (U.S.) , Synergy Flavors (U.S.) , Lallemand, Inc. (Canada) , Ohly (Germany) , Leiber GmBH (Germany) & Other.
Pune India, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yeast extract market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for bakery products and the high utilization of yeast and the food & beverage industry. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in a report titled, "Yeast Extract Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the yeast extract market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.89 billion in 2022 to USD 3.39 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Yeast extract is commonly used in food and beverage products such as savory snacks, ready-to-eat meals, soups, and sauces. The yeast extract is produced from fresh yeast utilized in beer, wine, and bread production. The rising demand for bakery products and increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages are expected to drive the market during the projected period.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/yeast-extract-market-106656
List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report:
Lesaffre (France)
AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China)
Halcyon Proteins, (Australia)
Biospringer. (France)
Thai Foods International (Thailand)
Alltech (U.S.)
Synergy Flavors (U.S.)
Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)
Ohly (Germany)
Leiber GmBH (Germany)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
USD 1.89 billion
Revenue forecast in 2029
USD 3.39 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 8.7 % 2022-2029
Base Year
2021
Historic Years
2018 - 2020
Forecast Years
2022 - 2029
Segments Covered
By Type, By Application and By Geography
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
Lesaffre (France) , AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China) , Halcyon Proteins, (Australia) , Biospringer. (France) , Thai Foods International (Thailand) , Alltech (U.S.) , Synergy Flavors (U.S.) , Lallemand, Inc. (Canada) , Ohly (Germany) , Leiber GmBH (Germany) & Other.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Segments:
Autolyzed Technology to Dominate Market Due to Rising Demand
By type, the market is bifurcated into autolyzed and hydrolyzed.
Based on the application, the market is segregated into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others.
Geographically, the market is categorized into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/yeast-extract-market-106656
Report Coverage:
The yeast extract market report provides complete statistical information about market growth and upcoming opportunities in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on the latest trends adopted by companies operating in the industry. Drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are highlighted further. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion and growth is discussed further, along with the business strategies adopted by the companies to overcome the loss caused by the pandemic. Key players and their new product launched are further elaborated in this report.
Drivers & Restraints:
Rising Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages to Propel Market Growth
The market is anticipated to exhibit high growth during the projected period. Increasing yeast extract in food & beverage products is likely to propel market growth. Also, changing the dietary preferences of the growing population contributes to market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for bakery products and alcoholic beverages is anticipated to stimulate global product demand. These factors are expected to ensure global yeast extract market growth during the projected period.
However, the availability of substitutes is likely to hinder market growth.
Regional Insights:
European Market Holds Dominant Share Due Increasing Consumption of Processed Food
Europe dominates the global yeast extract market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for nutritional yeast extract and the rising consumption of processed food drive regional growth. The European market stood at USD 620.62 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific holds the second-highest global market position during the projected period. The increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food is expected to boost the product demand.
Competitive Landscape:
New Product Launch Allow Companies to Enhance Their Product Portfolio
Key market players focus on forming strategic alliances and partnerships with supporting companies to expand their business reach. Also, the companies focus on developing new products by adopting technological advancements and innovative product development ideas. Furthermore, increasing the production rate of the companies will allow them to improve their productivity and profitability. These strategies allow the organizations to develop their business and expand globally.
Notable Industry Development:
March 2019: Angel Yeast opened its initial yeast extract manufacturing facility in Egypt. By incorporating its production capacity, the company will be able to provide increased product demand in the Middle East and Africa region and strengthen market share.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/yeast-extract-market-106656
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
Industry SWOT Analysis
Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic
Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
Global Yeast Extract Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Autolyzed
Hydrolysed
By Application
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
North America Yeast Extract Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Autolyzed
Hydrolysed
By Application
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Others
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/yeast-extract-market-106656
Read Related Insights:
Specialty Yeast Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast 2029
Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Growth | Industry Trends, 2028
Bakery Enzymes Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast 2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs