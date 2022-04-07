U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Yeast Flakes Market to Reach $1.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Increase in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture & lifestyle in the emerging Asian market drive the growth of the global yeast flakes market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Yeast Flakes Market by Form (Flakes, Powder, and Others), Application (Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global yeast flakes industry generated $0.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in awareness about health, rise in demand for convenience food, and change in culture & lifestyle in the emerging Asian market drive the growth of the global yeast flakes market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and high cost of production of organic foods hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in willingness of consumers to buy premium and environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16262

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global yeast flakes market, especially during the initial phase.

  • Food & beverages, and dietary supplements industry has experienced a significant decline in its sales, due to which, the demand for yeast flakes reduced as well.

The powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global yeast flakes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because powder is a flexible ingredient that goes well with almost any diet or eating style. Moreover, the flakes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The food & beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global yeast flakes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for functional foods and high nutritional food products. However, the animal feed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global yeast flakes market, owing to inclination toward yeast flake products. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyles and eating habits of consumers in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16262

Leading Market Players

  • Alla's Posh Flavors

  • Anthony's Goods

  • Hoosier Hill Farm LLC

  • Lesaffre, Now Foods

  • Nunaturals

  • Sari Foods

  • Sattvic foods

  • Urban Platter

  • Vvegano.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:-

Deli Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Gellan Gum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

Organic Honey Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Citrus Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yeast-flakes-market-to-reach-1-4-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301519769.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

