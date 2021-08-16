Yeast Market for Animal Feed Application worth $2.5 billion by 2027, Says GMI

Yeast industry for animal feed application is set register over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by growing demand for animal feed additives owing to rising livestock production across the globe.

The yeast market for animal feed application is expected to cross USD 2.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to the growing demand for animal feed additives to enhance the nutritional content of animal feed products.

Global dried inactive yeast segment is poised to surpass USD 85 million by 2027. Dried inactive yeast is a natural source of protein with both essential & non-essential amino acids and is high in vitamin B complex, important for energy production. Due to these benefits, it is widely used in animal feed. Increasing consumer inclination toward high-protein diets to meet their nutritional needs has led to an increased demand for high-quality meat products, which is expected to fuel the product demand.

Swine segment is set to surpass USD 560 million by 2027. Yeast is incorporated in swine feed to predominantly improve gut health, weight gain, and piglet growth. Swine feed application will witness demand owing to its ability to prevent pathogen attachment, resulting in strengthening mucosal integrity in the intestine and boosting the pig’s immune system. High-quality swine feed additive maintains the optimum health of pigs, thus creating a positive health impact on the population consuming pork. This will drive the yeast demand for swine feed application.

Some major findings of the yeast market for animal feed application report include:

Live yeast segment will grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% owing to its increasing use in animal feed to stimulate rumen microflora for better digestion.

Equine applications surpassed USD 25 million in 2020, mainly due to the use of yeast in the protection of equine gastrointestinal tract and digestive system against harmful fungi.

The pet food application segment is likely to surpass USD 45 million by 2027. Yeast provides an enhancement in palatability, protein in pet food, and good health & well-being.

Latin America product demand is majorly driven by cattle, poultry, and swine applications.

Browse key industry insights spread across 340 pages with 459 market data tables and 40 figures & charts from the report, “ Yeast Market For Animal Feed Application, By Product (Autolyzed Yeast, Hydrolysed Yeast, Dried Inactive Yeast, Yeast Culture, Live Yeast, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Active Dry Yeast), By Application (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout, Shrimps, Carp], Pet Food, Equine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 ” in detail along with the table of contents:

Europe yeast market for animal feed application is likely to register over 7.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 due to the increasing focus on maintaining meat quality and meat safety. Increasing aquaculture production in countries including Spain, France, and Italy owing to the growing consumption of seafood will augment product demand. Yeast is used in aquaculture feed applications to increase growth rate, maturation of the digestive tract of fish larvae, and stimulation of a better immune system.

