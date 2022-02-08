U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,969.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.60
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.47
    +0.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3521
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5040
    +0.4240 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,214.83
    +2,425.57 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.81
    +53.05 (+5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Yeast Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Due to the growing demand, yeast manufacturers are anticipated to have attractive prospects in the pharmaceutical industry

- As consumers spend more on healthy organic food items, there is a rising demand for yeast in the food & beverage industry, which is expected to generate sales potential in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market value for global yeast market stood at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021, according to a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the study, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, the global market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 13.28 Bn by 2031. Yeast products are in high demand due to increasing popularity of baking products such as cookies, biscuits, cakes, and bread globally. The global yeast market is driven by changes in lifestyle, packaged food consumption, higher spending capability on food & beverages, and prominence of baking and confectionery among people all over the world. In the presence of oxygen, yeast turns sugar into carbon dioxide, biomass, and energy.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

During the coronavirus epidemic, the growing inclination and popularity of preparing baked items at home has boosted sales of yeast dramatically. The global yeast market is being driven by the growing demand for yeast in the food & beverage industry. Due to increasing customer demand, manufacturing companies are focusing on boosting yeast output.

With a market value share of 34.9 % in 2021, North America is predicted to lead the global yeast market. This is due to rising consumer demand for wholesome and nutritious food products as well as ingredients, and growing use of yeast as a catalyst and for the purpose of fermentation.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1195

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Consumer inclination toward organic, clean-label, and nutritious ingredients in food and beverage items is anticipated to propel the global yeast market, particularly in developing countries. The global market is being driven by trends such as use of yeast in brewery processing, health awareness, and rising consumer expenditure on food products made using natural ingredients.

  • Due to the prominence of yeast-based drinks such as beer and wine among regular consumers, the beverage category is likely to account for the second highest value share of approximately 27.6 %, in terms of end use. Furthermore, the animal feed and pet food segment is likely to have a relatively small proportion of the market as well.

  • Manufacturers are also pouring money into research and development to develop new synthetic yeast chromosomes that is expected to herald the arrival of better processing efficiency, reduced food waste, and more nutritious food. Synthetic yeast will be used to make a variety of chemicals, biofuels, and vaccines among other things. It also likely to opens up new possibilities for strain design based on yeast genetics. As a result, the synthetic version of yeast chromosomes is likely to open up new and exciting prospects for food production.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1195

  • As the demand for organic goods grows, consumers are gradually adopting organic foods into their regular diet. Organic yeast is grown and processed using organic agricultural techniques to cater to the rising demand for organic foodstuff. Organic yeast, unlike normal yeast, uses a plant-based nitrogen source rather than ammonia or similar compounds as a nitrogen source. Numerous plant-derived compounds are used in the fermentation process to give the yeast all of the nutrients it requires to thrive. With these factors, the demand for organic yeast has stayed high, notably in Europe and North America. Due to growing urbanization and consumer health consciousness, organic yeast is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years.

Global Yeast Market: Growth Drivers

  • Yeast is an essential element in the production of alcoholic drinks such as whiskey, wine, and beer. Yeast is used to improve the taste and texture of alcoholic drinks. As a result, the global yeast market is likely to grow as the consumption of alcoholic drinks rises.

  • Probiotic food items, yogurt, and many traditional Asian food items such as kempeh and kimchi have been fast gaining momentum with potential customers all over the world, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America. Increasing popularity of such food items is likely to propel the global yeast market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1195

Global Yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • Renaissance BioScience Corp.

  • Agrano GmbH & Co. KG

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

  • UNIFERM GmbH & Co. KG

Global Yeast Market: Segmentation

Nature

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Product Type

  • Instant Yeast

  • Active Dry Yeast

  • Fresh Yeast

  • Others

Form

  • Powder

  • Liquid

End Use

  • Food

  • Animal Feed & Pet Feed

  • Beverages

Distribution Channel

  • Direct

  • Indirect

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1195&ltype=S

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Organic Yeast Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-yeast-market.html

Yeast-based Spreads Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/yeast-based-spreads-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/yeast-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yeast-market-to-expand-at-cagr-of-5-3-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301476718.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Price Target To US$41.00

    As you might know, National Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NKSH ) recently reported its annual numbers. The result was...

  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    As you might know, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. ( NYSE:UTI ) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with...

  • 10 High Beta Dividend Stocks

    In this episode, we discuss 10 high beta dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Beta Dividend Stocks. Investors with a high risk tolerance usually seek out volatile stocks with a high beta value, since stocks with a higher risk component […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class

    Northwestern Kellogg Professor Eric Anderson. Photo by Eddie Quinones It’s cliché but true: Change is the only constant. Recognizing that success in today’s ever-changing business landscape has many faces, Northwestern University created a new joint ... The post First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B

  • Stifel Financial Is IBD Stock Of The Day: 'Blue Dot' SF Stock Just Below Buy Point

    Financial services firm Stifel Financial is IBD Stock of the Day. SF stock is just below a buy point amid a shaky market.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to

  • Roth IRA Fees Add Up. Find Out How to Minimize Them.

    Roth IRA fees can cut into your profits if you're not careful. Find out which types of fees you're paying, and what you can do to lower them.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10-y

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • Is it better to get your tax refund in crypto, I-Bonds or hard cash? Financial advisers weigh in

    Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines. There are plenty of ways to use a tax refund in the market, financial advisers say.

  • Real Estate Roundup: Industrious to open location in downtown West Palm Beach

    Industrious, a New York-based coworking space provider, will open a 27,000-square-foot location at Esperante Corporate Center in West Palm Beach. Industrious West Palm Beach will have 87 private offices and 350 total seats when it opens in December, according to the shared office space company. The venture is a result of a partnership with Related Southeast, a subsidiary of New York-based Related Cos., which is led by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross.

  • Bitcoin’s Bounce Is Lifting Crypto Stocks. Miners Look Cheap, Analyst Says.

    Miner stocks are rallying as they produce and amass Bitcoin. Investor skepticism of the group runs deep, however.