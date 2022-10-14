Yeast Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly 6.75 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title "Yeast Market" (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. This Yeast market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Yeast market research report. Clients get clear understanding of the market place with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Yeast report for the business growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the yeast market was valued at USD 4.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 6.75 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Because of the high consumption of insect-derived food since ancient times, as well as the presence of a large livestock population that is fed yeast products, the yeast market dominates the market.

Yeasts are unicellular eukaryotic fungi that have a completely different mechanism than bacteria and other prokaryotic microorganisms. Yeast contains nearly all of the organelles found in a mature eukaryotic cell. The most important are the nucleus, golgiapparatus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, vacuole, and cytoskeleton. The particle size of yeast cells is typically 510m. Budding and, on rare occasions, fission are the primary modes of reproduction. Cell morphology, physiology, immunology, and molecular biology techniques can be used to identify and characterise yeast. Yeast's natural habitat may include soil, water, plants, animals, and insects, with plant tissues serving as a special habitat.

The rising demand for yeast from end-user industries such as food and beverages is fueling the market's expansion. Bakers yeast has a large market because it is widely used to improve the quality of bakery goods. Because of the increased consumer preference for convenience and packaged food products, the use of compressed yeasts in the bakery industry is growing at a faster rate.

The rise of urbanisation and Western culture has resulted in an increase in demand for bakery products. The demand for yeast is being driven by the enrichment of animal feed products and rising alcoholic consumption.

Recent Development

Lallemand Baking will launch LalFerm, a new brand of fresh bakers yeast, in North America in 2019. The new brand provides Bakers with customised yeast solutions for their applications (lean dough, sweet dough, rich dough, frozen dough, flexible proofing, Vitamin D rich, etc.).

Some of the major players operating in the Yeast market are:

Dun & Bradstreet, Inc (U.S)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

London Dairy Co. Ltd (UK)

Danone SA (France)

ADM (U.S)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B.de C.V.(Mexico)

Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark)

Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

Vandemoortele NV (Belgium)

Europastry S.A. (Spain)

Cole's Quality Food Inc.(US)

The Primary Objectives of This Global Market Research Report Are as Follows:

To understand this market competition by analysing the top vendors, with their market profile, revenue, profits, import-export details, and market share

To analyse the product type, applications and regional presence of Yeast Industry

To state the pricing structure, import-export details, supply chain analysis, SWOT analysis to facilitate the key decision-making process

To provide the complete structure and fundamental overview of this Industry

To offer insights into vital this market aspects like growth trajectory, CAGR value, market share, and revenue analysis

To evaluate the growth opportunities, threats, market drivers, and risks involved

To boost the future growth, investment analysis and upcoming growth opportunities with the analysis of emerging market segments and sub-segments

To present the historic, present, and forecast market analysis with product developments, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

To study the recent developments, emerging sectors, new product launch events, and mergers & acquisitions in this market

To understand the data sources, implied research methodology, and vital conclusions

Market Dynamics: Yeast Market

Use in agriculture industry as feed additives

Several commercial products containing varying proportions of live and dead. cerevisiae cells are available for use as animal feed additives. Yeasts are widely used in the fermentation process in a variety of industries.

High demand from the bakery industry

The bakery industry is a pioneer in the use of yeast as an important ingredient. Breads, rye breads, whole wheat bread, buns, white breads, brown breads, and many other bakery products are in high demand worldwide. These dominant factors are propelling the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Insect Type

Baker's yeast

Brewer's yeast

Wine yeast

Bioethanol yeast

Feed yeast

Others

By Form

Fresh yeast

Active dry yeast

Instant yeast

Others

By Application

Food

Beverages

Bioethanol

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Regional Analysis/Insights: Yeast Market

The countries covered in the yeast market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In Europe, Germany dominates the market, consuming approximately 60% of the yeast consumed in industrial and artisan applications. The large hub of bakery products and their high demand have resulted in the highest utilisation of yeast ingredients in the country's bakery and breweries industries. However, in North America, the United States is expected to dominate the market due to advances in technology and innovation in food ingredients, as well as rising consumption, as well as growing innovative industries and people's lifestyles, which are augmenting market growth. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to the country's growing demand for bioethanol as a fuel as well as its increased demand for bakery products and convenience foods.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

