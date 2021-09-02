U.S. markets closed

Yeastar to Unveil New Unified Communications and Workplace Scheduling Solutions at Its Launch Event 2021

·2 min read

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today announced that its 2021 launch event will take place virtually on September 16 at 9:00 am GMT. Having a long history of leadership in business communications, Yeastar is now poised to expand its expertise to the development of more extensive digital workplace solutions.

Yeastar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd.)
Yeastar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd.)

Yeastar Launch Event 2021 will be streamed on the following platforms:

What to Expect:

  • Yeastar P-Series Cloud Edition
    Ever since the release last year, Yeastar P-Series PBX System has evolved into a comprehensive unified communications solution, converging voice, video, applications, collaboration, and more. Now Yeastar is making it available as a cloud-based offering, aiming to enable greater flexibility for businesses and increased profitability for service providers.

  • Yeastar Workplace
    Yeastar is tapping into a new and growing market by introducing an all-in-one workplace scheduling solution, Yeastar Workplace. Built for modernizing office space, it helps allocate the right space for the right people at the right time and provides insights for smart space utilization.

  • Yeastar 5G CPE
    Embracing and prepared for the new era of 5G, Yeastar will also showcase its brand-new 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), which is designed for stronger and ultra-high-speed networking accessibility and connectivity.

"Yeastar always keeps a close eye on industry trends and customer needs. Emerging trends prompted by the pandemic, such as hybrid work, have accelerated digital transformation," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "The roll-out of these new products and solutions signals our ambition to facilitate boundless communications and frictionless workplace for the future of work."

Additionally, Yeastar enthusiasts are encouraged to enter a lucky draw to win some exciting prizes. More details about Yeastar Launch Event 2021 can be found here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.Yeastar.com.

Aviva Li
+86-592-5503309
marketing@yeastar.com

SOURCE Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd.

