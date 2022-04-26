U.S. markets closed

Yell International Sets Sight on Singapore for New Regional Hub Launch

·3 min read

The creative agency is bringing its Thai Creativity and industry expertise to a whole new market

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, April, 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yell International, a growing creative agency headquartered in Bangkok, is expanding beyond Thailand with the establishment of its new regional hub in Singapore. Yell Singapore is focused on delivering unique Thai creativity and vision to clients both in Singapore and around the region.

Yell International logo
Yell International logo

For an agency hailing from the "Land of Smiles", setting up a regional hub in Singapore represents a monumental achievement. With the trademark creative energy and humour seen in its projects, Yell Singapore offers clients the opportunity to elevate their marketing and advertising strategies, powered by one of Thailand's most sought-after creative agencies.

"We are excited to bring Thai creativity to Singapore and the APAC region. We are looking forward to working with clients here and offering them a more fun-loving, light-hearted, unique outlook for their branding and advertising strategies that will give them an added advantage and help stand out from the crowd in the busy Asian market while effectively engaging with their consumers," explained Don Gabriel, Managing Director for Yell international.

Ohm Dissara Udomdej, CEO and CCO of Yell Group, further added that, "globally, Thai creativity is well-loved and respected, and our people have the ability to look at things from a different perspective. At Yell, we are also performance-oriented, thus we do not only deliver creative solutions but also the expected KPI for our clients."

The agency has received numerous awards from international advertising festivals, including bronzes at The Spikes Asia Award in 2021 for its work with Weber Glue. The team has also worked with the likes of CP, eBay Thailand, Lazada, iQIYI, and Tiq by Etiqa Insurance in bringing groundbreaking ideas to life and pushing the boundaries of effective digital advertising.

"I am sure that most of us have, at least once or twice, come across a piece of an object that may look simple from the outside but is very surprising when looked at closely or while using it – that's how I see Yell," said Prarinya Maneewan, Senior Onsite Analyst of LazGlobal Marketing.

"What really screams out about them is hidden under the layers of their works; how they passionately try to understand our business, our real challenges, and our way of workings. Yell then flexibly applies its communication framework to create an actionable outcome."

This approach will continue with the Singapore hub, with Yell International looking to add to its team with more creative talents to beef up its offerings to new clients. By combining local insights and social context, working lean and fast, and being adaptable, Yell International is well-positioned to bridge the gap for brands seeking a breakthrough in the Asian market.

Visit Yell International to learn out more about its work and the upcoming regional hub in Singapore.

About Yell International

Yell is an independent advertising and digital creative agency established in 2009. Founded by Chief Executive Officer Dissara Udomdej and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the team seeks to create the best game plan and overcome clients' challenges by being strategically creative, a brand key pillar. Yell Singapore under the wings of Don Gabriel is determined to bring Thai creativity to a larger audience while growing the regional hub with a reliable task force.

Media Contact

Don Gabriel
don.gabriel@yellsg.com
LinkedIn: Don Gabriel

SOURCE Yell International

