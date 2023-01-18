U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,043.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,649.25
    +24.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.67
    +1.49 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.10
    +9.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0330
    +0.8250 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,241.50
    -3.39 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.12
    +2.27 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.84
    +2.81 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication on economic issues, more meetings planned

·1 min read

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during a two-and-a-half hour meeting in Zurich on Wednesday to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury said the meeting was "candid, substantive, and constructive" and that both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the United Nations, Group of 20 major economies and APEC.

It said Yellen looked forward to "traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Rachel More)

