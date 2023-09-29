Yellen Concerned About Evasion of Russia Oil Cap While Prices Climb

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that market prices for Russian oil lately suggest there’s been a reduction in the effectiveness of the Group of Seven’s initiative to limit what Moscow can earn on its exports.

Russian oil prices point to some decline in the effectiveness of the G-7’s price cap, Yellen told reporters while on a visit to Savannah, Georgia. For at least a year, Russian losses on the volume of oil it exported have been severe, but the impact of the cap is now eroding, she said.

Yellen noted that it’s been expensive for Russia to ship its oil abroad and to pay for associated services, which has also reduced profit. She said officials will consider more steps over time to make the policy more effective.

