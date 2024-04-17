Yellen Meets Japan, South Korea Counterparts in Bid to Boost Economic Ties

(Bloomberg) -- Three-way collaboration between the US and its top two allies in Asia extended Wednesday to the field of finance as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met her Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

“I see scope to further deepen our cooperation on key shared objectives in the region and globally, such as expanding resilient supply chains, countering economic coercion, and combating sanctions evasion,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for the start of her meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok in Washington.

The sitdown follows the landmark trilateral summit in August between US president Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Camp David presidential retreat. The three nations have been strengthening defense and economic security cooperation, trying to de-risk supply chains from exposure to China and teaming up on key technologies like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

While US economic strength and prospects for higher-for-longer interest-rate policy have put pressure on the Asian allies’ exchange rates, Yellen’s opening remarks didn’t indicate currencies would be discussed. Both South Korean and Japanese officials have aired concerns in recent days about their currencies slumping to multi-year lows against the dollar this week.

Choi and Suzuki expressed “serious concerns” over the recent weakening of their currencies and warned of taking appropriate steps to counter any drastic volatility, South Korea’s government said in a statement after a bilateral meeting between the two.

Yellen also said in her remarks that the three principals plan to discuss support for Pacific Island countries and collaboration with international financial institutions.

The US and China have been competing to build influence among independent Pacific islands nations since the Solomon Islands in 2022 signed a security accord with Beijing — a first for the region — raising concerns about a possible Chinese military base in the neighborhood.

