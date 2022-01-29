U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,216.60
    +345.39 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Yellen to participate remotely in February G20 meeting

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in a February meeting of the G20 remotely because of a rise in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The secretary will attend virtual sessions with her counterparts as well as hold bilateral meetings to discuss the world economy, taxation reform, and the need to boost COVID vaccinations.

The Feb. 17-18 meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors. Indonesia is the current head of the G20 and this is the first meeting they will host.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund did not respond to a request for comment on their plans for their leaders to participate.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • China Jails Almost 50 Steel Executives for Faking Emissions Data

    (Bloomberg) -- China will jail forty-seven steel company officials for faking air pollution data, in a sign that Beijing’s crackdown on firms that are flouting environmental rules is intensifying.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad

  • The Next Recession Is Coming. Here’s How to Time It.

    Will the Fed tighten the economy into a recession? That’s what some on Wall Street fear. Watch the yield curve for clues to the next downturn.

  • Bitcoin Protects Privacy and Fights Oppression

    Central bank digital currencies, on the other hand, are financial surveillance on steroids. This op-ed is part a CoinDesk's Privacy Week. Murtaza Hussain is a national security reporter at The Intercept.

  • U.S. Chamber issues rare warning on Fed nominee Raskin, citing oil, gas views

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent an unprecedented letter to lawmakers raising concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, and her calls for federal regulators to transition financing away from the fossil fuel industry. The U.S. industry lobby group urged leaders of the Senate Banking Committee to question Raskin about those statements and her criticism of the Fed for allowing oil and gas companies to access emergency pandemic funds, among other issues. Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the trade group had never before sent a public letter questioning a Fed nominee, but noted the group had stopped short of opposing her nomination outright, at least for now.

  • Russia Shifts Naval Exercises Set Near Ireland: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’ll send American troops to Eastern Europe as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to weigh on the U.S. and its allies. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapGoldman Warns the Worst Move for Wealthy Clients Is to Dump StocksMacKenzie Scott Cut Amazon Stock Worth $8.5 Billion Last YearHow a Fox News Intervie

  • Bette Midler bites back at West Virginia governor after he says she can kiss his dog's 'hiney'

    Bette Midler bit back at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday, a day after he held up his dog’s rear end and said she could kiss its "hiney" following his State of the State speech.

  • Wall Street’s Big Bet on Chinese Markets Is Going All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- The bar for China’s financial markets to do better this year was so low, virtually everyone on Wall Street was saying the country’s stocks and bonds could only go up.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP

  • The party’s over: The Fed and Congress have pulled their support from workers and investors

    The air that cushioned the working class from the COVID pandemic is leaking away. The air that intoxicated the stock market (SPX) (DJIA) (COMP) the bond market (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) the housing market, the crypto market (BTCUSD) the SPACs, the NFTs and the memes is fizzling away. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, and the investing class is getting nervous and defensive.

  • The IRS will stop sending out one type of taxpayer notice to try to cut down on aggravation this tax season

    The IRS said Thursday it is suspending the notices it churns out when the agency’s systems show a person paid a balance due, but there’s no record showing the income tax return has been filed.

  • GOP Senator Dismisses Black Woman SCOTUS Nominee As Affirmative Action Pick

    Sen. Roger Wicker lamented the departure of the "nice, stately" justice Stephen Breyer, who is white.

  • Ohio Promised $2.1 Billion in Incentives to Lure Chipmaker Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Ohio and its private economic development group offered Intel Corp. $2.1 billion in incentives to lure the chipmaker to the state, winning a national competition for the employer. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapGoldman Warns the Worst Move for Wealthy Clients Is to Dump StocksMacKenzie Scott Cut Amazon Stock Worth $8.5 Billion Las

  • Soros group pushes back on Tucker Carlson documentary

    The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary, The Washington Post reports.Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire...

  • Colombia Stuns Economists With Bigger-Than-Expected Key Rate Hike to 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosColombia surprised most economists w

  • More Americans are having a harder time paying everyday bills

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses Americans' financial stability as the pandemic continues to affect working conditions.

  • Trudeau flees as trucker convoy enters Ottawa

    Trudeau flees as trucker convoy enters Ottawa

  • Ukraine Accuses U.S. of Hurting Its Economy by Sowing Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S., saying it was damaging his country’s economy by unduly stoking panic that Russia may be planning an invasion.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapGoldman Warns the Worst Move for Wealthy Clients Is to Dump StocksMacKenzie Scott Cut Amazon Stock Worth $8.5 Billion Last YearHow a Fox News In

  • Frontrunner no more. New poll shows Kari Lake has gone stagnant

    Kari Lake isn't gaining any ground in the Republican governor's race. Maybe a Trump endorsement isn't what it used to be.

  • Michael Flynn claims Covid was invented by Soros, Gates and others to defeat Trump in bizarre conspiracy theory

    Former three star general has become leading figure in QAnon conspiracy theory movement

  • U.S. Consumer Spending Drops With Inflation Hitting 40-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell last month by the most since February, suggesting that Americans tempered their outlays amid the latest Covid-19 wave and the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMega

  • Inflation: 'The question is: Will it fall enough?' Morgan Stanley managing director

    Michael Kushma, Global CIO of Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation has affected the market.