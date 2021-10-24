U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,897.59
    -1,575.79 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Yellen: regulations strengthened under Fed chief Powell, predecessors

·1 min read
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refused to say on Sunday whether she supported the renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman but said regulation of financial institutions has been strengthened by him and his predecessors.

Yellen said she would not discuss what advice she was giving President Joe Biden on the issue. "I would say that during his term, and during my term and (Ben) Bernanke's term, regulation of financial institutions has been markedly strengthened," she said on CNN's "State of the Union."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Croatia's right-wing eurosceptics seek referendum on euro adoption

    Croatia's conservative and eurosceptic party Hrvatski Suverenisti (Croatian Sovereignists) began a two-week drive on Sunday to collect signatures in a bid to force a referendum on whether to adopt the euro as the country's currency. The centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, is working to achieve euro adoption from the beginning of 2023 and hopes to get a green light from the euro zone in the first half of 2022. According to a opinion poll released in July, a bit over 60% of voters favour adopting the common currency, which is used by 19 of the 27 EU members.

  • Former Credit Suisse security head targeted in Swiss regulator's investigation

    Credit Suisse's former head of global security services is one of three people targeted in a new investigation announced last week by Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA following an espionage affair at the bank, a lawyer told Reuters on Sunday. Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag was first to report that the former head of security services was a target of the investigation. "As a matter of principle, we do not comment on specific FINMA enforcement matters nor on any speculation related to third parties, former or current employees," a Credit Suisse spokesperson said.

  • China Targets More Than 80% Non-Fossil Energy Use by 2060

    (Bloomberg) -- China aims to have non-fossil energy consumption exceed 80% of its total mix by 2060, when the world’s second-biggest economy plans to be carbon neutral, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Biden Says He Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Hike Corporate Taxes

    The president says he is still negotiating with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who is opposed to raising taxes to pay for the Democrats' social spending bill.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Democrats 'pretty much there' on social spending bill: Pelosi

    Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a pared-down social spending bill that contains some of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. "I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden held a breakfast meeting in Delaware with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who has objected to parts of the bill.

  • Michigan's Whitmer under fire for sluggish response to Benton Harbor lead water crisis

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire for her sluggish response to the water crisis in the city of Benton Harbor.

  • 5 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • Intel CEO Says Chip Production Plans Need Boost From Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp.’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new U.S. semiconductor plant hang in part on Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, the company’s chief executive said.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHambu

  • Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

    A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Kentucky couple who were part of mob that stormed the Capitol receive sentence

    The nurse who previously said she had no regrets wrote that she is “sorry for what happened that day.”

  • Granderson: Condi Rice wants to 'move on' from Jan. 6. What does that even mean?

    How does a nation claiming to be democracy's biggest champion just move on from an attempted coup?

  • Pelosi Open to Democrats Raising Debt Ceiling Without GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the door to Democrats using a special budget tool to raise the U.S. debt ceiling without the support of Senate Republicans, whose votes would otherwise be needed to end a filibuster on the increase. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next

  • Biden has lost more approval at start of term than any other president since World War II, poll finds

    Polling shows that President Joe Biden has suffered a larger approval rating drop at the start of his term than any president since World War II.

  • Yellen says U.S. is not losing control of inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the United States was not losing control of inflation, and that she expected inflation levels to return to normal by the second half of next year. Yellen, in an interview on CNN, said spending in President Joe Biden's domestic infrastructure and Build Back Better packages would be allocated over the next 10 years, but she did not say whether that would exacerbate inflation. "I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation," Yellen said.

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    When you first become eligible for Social Security benefits at 62, you may be tempted to claim them ASAP. Unfortunately, if you claim Social Security at 62, you could really come to regret it. The big problem with starting your Social Security checks at 62 is that doing so would mean receiving a much smaller amount of monthly income than you would've received if you'd waited.

  • [NFA] U.S. Democrats narrow differences on Biden's agenda

    Democrats are closing in on a deal on U.S. President Joe Biden’s social and climate-change agenda. Congressional Democrats and the White House hope an agreement on a framework of $2 trillion or less will enable the House to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden’s larger “Build Back Better” social package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday Democrats have agreed on more than 90% of the issues. She said decisions remained on the legislation’s healthcare provisions and which revenue provisions to include. Also voicing optimism: Vice President Kamala Harris. “I'm confident that we will reach a deal, but these details have to be worked out and, you know, I think the American people should feel some sense of relief that people who are in a position to make this deal, are paying attention to details, and are getting into the nitty gritty.”Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held up Biden's domestic agenda. Progressive House Democrats are refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change. And over in the Senate, moderate Democrat Krysten Sinema is balking at raising tax rates for the rich and corporations. In an attempt to get her support, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is floating a “billionaires income tax” proposal to help offset the cost of the Biden plan. That plan aims to clamp down on loopholes billionaires use to avoid or significantly lower their tax payments. A source said Biden is “favorably disposed” towards that tax.