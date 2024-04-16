China's overproduction of clean energy goods needs to be mitigated, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing·Reuters
Andrea Shalal and David Lawder
1 min read
10

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that China's massive investments in advanced manufacturing of clean energy goods have resulted in an unfair playing field that puts American workers and businesses at risk, and it needs to be mitigated.

Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings that overproduction of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and other goods could put companies in the U.S. and other countries out of business while Chinese firms continue to receive support.

"So this isn't a level playing field. And from a supply chain standpoint, I think it creates risks that we're clearly seeking to mitigate and it's also unfair to our workers and firms," Yellen said as she prepared to start a new round of meetings with Chinese officials.

Yellen, who visited China earlier this month, said the ongoing dialogue with Chinese officials had already led to progress in areas of common interest, including combating money laundering and addressing climate change,

But U.S. officials had also engaged in important discussions with senior Chinese officials regarding China's industrial policy practices and the negative spillovers that overcapacity could create for the global economy.

China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min told Yellen that Beijing attached "great importance" to the Chinese delegation's visit to Washington.

He read a statement from former Vice Premier He Lifeng, in which He thanked Yellen for "programmatic, in-depth and constructive" talks in China and said he hoped the two sides would continue to deepen their exchanges.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Crop-rich California region may fall under state monitoring to preserve groundwater flow

    California might step in to regulate groundwater use in part of the crop-rich San Joaquin Valley, which would be a first-of-its-kind move that comes a decade after lawmakers tasked local communities with carefully managing the precious but often overused resource. At issue is control over a farming-dependent area where state officials say local water agencies haven’t come up with a strong enough plan to keep the water flowing sustainably into the future. “It’s a huge deal,” said Dusty Ference, executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau, which represents regional farmers.

  • Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE's national security adviser

    Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser. Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, will join G42's board of directors.

  • US sanctions impacting Sovcomflot's ability to trade, CEO of Russian tanker group says

    U.S. sanctions are limiting tanker activity for Russia's top shipping group, Sovcomflot, the company's head said on Tuesday, as Washington tightens the screws on Moscow. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot on Feb. 23 as Washington seeks to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its military actions in Ukraine.

  • WTO Chief Warns of ‘Free for All’ Under Trump’s Plan to Raise Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on US imports would spark a “free for all” in the global trading system that renders existing rules useless and hurts every economy, the head of the World Trade Organization said.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning

  • Biden takes aim at 'runaway interest' in new student debt cancellation plan

    The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Ov

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • IMF warns financial risks linger amid 'soft landing'

    The International Monetary Fund is cautioning against overexuberance in markets as investors look for central bankers to pull off a "soft landing" in their years-long inflation battle. In its latest semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF noted that markets have turned "quite optimistic" since the October edition, when investors were still recovering from spring turmoil in the banking sector. Now, downside risks are receding, but the IMF is cautioning against complacency, noting that stretched valuations across a range of asset classes, geopolitical tensions, and rising debt levels could all pose problems if central bankers have to keep rates higher for longer to contain stubborn inflation.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • 12 questions to ask when buying a house

    Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.