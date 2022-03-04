U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,963.30
    -3,616.34 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Yellen says sanctions aim for 'acute harm' to Russia while shielding U.S., Europe

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a guiding principle for sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine was causing "acute harm" to Russia's economy while limiting spillovers that could harm Americans and Europeans.

Yellen also said during a presentation to a Stanford University economics conference it was crucial to work with U.S. allies on a package that could be escalated in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, resulting in harsh sanctions on Russia's central bank. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

