U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.25
    -19.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,003.00
    -137.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,813.50
    -70.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.40
    -8.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.67
    -1.42 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1630
    -0.2570 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,938.95
    -634.95 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.70
    -15.27 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,362.76
    -449.54 (-1.68%)
     

Yellen sees U.S. economy as very strong despite inflation - senior official

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before House Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Biden's 2023 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will emphasize the strength of the U.S. economy despite high inflation and a 1.6% annualized drop in first quarter gross domestic product when she meets with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

Yellen will describe steps Washington is taking to address inflation, while sharing her view that the U.S. economy remains very strong, given the robustness of the U.S. labor force and close-to-record unemployment rates, the official said.

She will note the challenges facing the global economy, with the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global commodity prices expected to hit some developing countries and emerging markets as well as Europe's economy, especially hard, the official added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

