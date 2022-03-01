U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.26
    +9.54 (+9.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +46.60 (+2.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.19 (+4.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1136
    -0.0086 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0101 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8530
    -0.1370 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,005.89
    +2,348.63 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Yellen tells EU's Dombrovskis 'further strong measures' needed on Russia -Treasury

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis that cooperation was needed on "further strong measures" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine after unprecedented sanctions, the U.S. Treasury said.

"Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, working together with our partners to hold Russia accountable," the Treasury said in a statement after a call between the U.S. and EU officials.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Financial-Stability Panel to Discuss Markets Evolution Post Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of top U.S. financial regulators, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss international market developments after allied nations imposed severe financial sanctions on Russia.Most Read from BloombergShippers Halt Cargo; Fresh Russian Shelling: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian

  • Fed Chair Powell to deliver ‘subdued statement’ Wednesday amid Russia-Ukraine war: Strategist

    Fiduciary Trust International EVP & Head of Regional Markets Gene Todd joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Russia's attack on Ukraine could impact the Fed and what investors should watch out for.

  • Stocks Drop as Oil Near $105 Fuels Inflation Scare: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in oil sent shivers through risky assets Tuesday, reversing an early recovery in American stocks and sending some European markets down 4%. Bonds rallied amid concern about the impact of war on global economies, with 10-year U.S. yields posting their worst four-day drop since December.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts

  • Apollo CEO says Ukraine conflict could weigh on interest rate rises

    Apollo Global Management Inc Chief Executive Marc Rowan said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could temper interest rate rises by central banks and that he expected inflation to slow down in the long term. The conflict in Ukraine has roiled global financial markets and fueled a surge in energy prices. While this could exacerbate inflation that was already raging because of supply chain shortages, any ensuing economic slowdown could drag inflation down, which would in turn alleviate the need for higher interest rates, Rowan said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Wall Street can't agree on where the markets are heading

    There's a growing divide on Wall Street, with some saying that the worst is over and investors should buy the dip while others are saying investors should be cautious and concerned about lingering tail risks.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

    How the Twitterverse is taking Russian billionaires to task.

  • European stocks slump as China ready to ‘play a role’ in Ukraine ceasefire

    French finance minister Bruno Le Maire issued a stark warning to Moscow. 'We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy,' he said.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Russian sanctions risk ‘developing world debt crisis’ — not a Lehman moment

    Russian president Vladimir Putin's push to sanction-proof Russia has backfired, said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute on Tuesday.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • As the Russian economy spirals downward, ‘there will be spillover effects’: Fmr. Treasury official

    Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow and former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department Christine McDaniel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russian ruble remaining weak against the U.S. dollar and global financial stability concerns as sanctions continue to weigh on the Russian economy.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasi

  • Russia default 'extremely likely' if Ukraine crisis worsens, banking lobby says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in scale and coordination, a global banking industry lobby group said on Monday. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that half of the Russia's central bank's foreign reserves are held in countries which have imposed freezes on its assets, severely shrinking the bank's policymaking firepower. "If we stay here and this (the crisis) escalates, then default and restructuring is likely," Elina Ribakova, the lobby group's deputy chief economist told reporters during a media call.

  • Why Is Poland Spending $6 Billion on Battle Tanks?

    Two days after Russia launched a full-scale assault on its neighbor Ukraine, that headline probably sounds like a rhetorical question. On Feb. 17, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) advised Congress of a request from the government of Poland to place a massive $6 billion order for new military equipment.

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • U.S. says it will add to Russia sanctions if Moscow escalates in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will impose more sanctions on Russia if Moscow continues to escalate its conflict with Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-isolation-deepens-ukraine-resists-invasion-2022-02-28, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, noting that Russia so far has shown no signs of backing down. Price told a regular press briefing that U.S. sanctions "will ultimately be symmetrical and mutually reinforcing" with those of U.S. allies and partners. "We will do more, assuming the Russian Federation continues to escalate, and we have seen no indication at this point that the Russian Federation is prepared to do otherwise," Price added.