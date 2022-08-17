U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Yello Names Top 100 Internship Programs Across the U.S.

Yello
·3 min read
Yello
Yello

The Top 100 list recognizes this year’s companies with outstanding internship programs

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yello, the largest end-to-end DEI and Early Talent Recruitment platform provider, has announced the release of the sixth annual Top 100 Internship Programs List which highlights companies across all industries who have gone above and beyond for their interns. Past winners include Lumen (2021), Citi (2020), and SAP (2019). The list's release follows National Intern Day, created by WayUp in 2017 and observed every year on the last Thursday of July. The holiday is a nationwide celebration that recognizes the contributions of interns and the importance of creating an equitable internship program.

Thousands of companies have nominated themselves to be considered for a spot on the list. Following the public voting period, the Top 100 List is determined by a panel of industry-leading judges who review each nomination. The anonymized judging centers around criteria like diversity, equity & inclusion, compensation & perks, career development, full-time employment prospects, and unique aspects of the program.

This year’s top internship program is Boeing. Boeing was recognized for:

  • Taking accountability for driving DEI - Boeing is setting goals for their organization and actively working to increase representation in their program.

  • Working to build community amongst interns and connecting them with full-time employee mentors for networking and career development opportunities.

  • A year-round commitment to internship programs - Boeing hosts internships throughout the year and around the globe, demonstrating the entire organization’s commitment to investing in early-career talent.

The current rankings highlight the ever-changing landscape of internship programs–with new trends like 80% of Top 100 companies adapting a hybrid work approach and an increasing focus on DEI. More information and data points can be found on Yello’s blog: https://yello.co/blog/annual-top-internships/.

“We were thrilled to see so many amazing organizations participate in National Intern Day this year. Claiming a spot on the Top 100 Internship Programs List was more competitive than ever - the total number of employer nominations our judges had to review increased 33% over last year,” said Dan Bartfield, Co-founder of Yello. “It’s so important to foster growth and innovation in an internship program, because interns shape the future of the workforce.”

The full list is linked here: https://www.nationalinternday.com/2022-top-100-internships

About Yello
Yello’s early talent acquisition platform allows the world’s leading brands to deliver personalized candidate experiences to every job seeker, resulting in quality hires and faster fills. The centralized platform is easy to ue, enabling recruiters to collaborate with candidates to attract and engage top talent. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while staying on budget. Yello expanded its solutions with the addition of WayUp, the leading DEI sourcing platform connecting early career candidates to companies nationwide. For more information about Yello, visit: https://yello.co/

YELLO SOCIAL NETWORKS
Twitter: www.twitter.com/yello
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/yello.co/

PRESS CONTACTS
Michelle Kafka
Michelle.Kafka@kafkamediagroup.com


