Yellow Corp.'s closed Oak Creek terminal sold to another trucking firm for $19.3 million

An Oak Creek truck terminal that shut down after its owner filed for bankruptcy has been sold to another trucking company.

Yellow Corp.'s former 57-acre terminal, 700 E. Rawson Ave., was sold for $19.3 million to an affiliate of Pittsburgh-based Pitt Ohio Express LLC.

That's according to a newly filed deed listed in state Department of Revenue online records.

A Pitt Ohio representative didn't immediately respond to questions about when the terminal might be reopening and how many people it would employ.

Yellow Corp. closed the terminal last year, eliminating 85 jobs, according to a notice filed in July with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The company's nationwide shutdown, causing the loss of 22,000 jobs, also affected operations in several other Wisconsin communities, including Neenah, Tomah, Portage, Mosinee, Madison and Eau Claire.

Those other Wisconsin facilities totaled 176 jobs lost, according to state notices.

Pitt Ohio, with over $900 million in annual revenue and more than 3,500 employees, serves the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast region, according to the company's website.

Yellow Corp., based in Overland Park, Kansas, operated under such brands as YRC Freight, USF Holland, New Penn Motor Express and USF Reddaway.

