U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,726.86
    +13.79 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,266.03
    +14.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,208.05
    +54.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.45
    -9.55 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +1.27 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.43 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0078 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7230
    -0.0230 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    -0.8800 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,702.88
    +739.33 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.19
    +32.86 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Yellow Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yellow Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The financial results will be released the same day, February 2, 2022, after the market close.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com

Media Contact:

Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com

Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. AMD

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have experienced contrasting starts on the stock market in 2022, with the former heading higher despite the sell-off in tech stocks. AMD, meanwhile, has lost ground, as investors seem to be hitting the sell button on tech stocks trading at rich valuations thanks to a potential increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the signs of a turnaround at Intel and its cheap valuation have probably made it an attractive bet for investors hunting for value plays.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Good Entry Point for Lucid Stock? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

    Shares of electric car upstart Lucid (LCID) lit up on Tuesday, surging 9% in response to a what was actually a pretty even-keeled report by Charles Coldicott at UK research shop Redburn. Coldicott initiated coverage of Lucid Group with a "neutral" rating and a price target of only $39, but by the time trading was done for the day, Lucid stock had topped $45 a share. Why did investors have such an enthusiastic reaction to what was essentially a "hold" rating on the stock? Well, let's take a look.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive…than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • 5 of the Smartest Bank Stocks to Buy in the Rising Rate Environment

    After a sharp reversal in the final few months of 2021, the Federal Reserve looks poised to raise the federal funds rate -- the benchmark overnight borrowing rate -- multiple times this year. This should bode well for bank stocks, most of which will benefit in a rising-rate environment. With this in mind, here are five of the smartest bank stocks to buy in 2022.

  • Shopify Stock Has Dropped a Ton. Is It Time to Buy?

    The Canadian e-commerce giant has potential to boost revenue by about 30% over the next several years, William Blair analysts say

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita&nbsp;and Zack Guzman to discuss what investors are focused on amid higher inflation and earnings season.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Philips stock tumbles toward biggest selloff since 2008 after downbeat revenue outlook

    The U.S.-listed shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. plunged 15.7% toward a near two-year low in morning trading Wednesday, after the Netherlands-based medical technologies and products company provided a downbeat revenue outlook, citing "intensified global supply chain shortages" and the postponement of customer equipment installations. The stock, which was the biggest decliner listed on the NYSE, was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it dropped 15.9% on Oct. 15, 2008. The stock is als

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.