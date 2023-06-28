On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to FreightWaves’ Justin Martin about the turmoil at Yellow. The carrier has just filed a lawsuit against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for over $137 million. Its stock is also in danger of getting delisted while the company says it’s down to its last few weeks of cash.

FreightWaves’ Donny Gilbert crunches the freight data for June and gets us up to speed on what’s going on in the truckload market.

FreightWaves’ Alan Adler has the latest on flaming Nikolas, Lordstown’s bankruptcy and what’s good in battery tech.

TraylorTranspoLLC CEO Brittany Traylor talks about her journey from foster care to owner-operator to trucking company owner.

Plus, what to do if your semi falls in the ocean; impossible dock doors; a look inside the new Peterbilt; starting a supply chain minivan gang; and Pepsi-flavored ketchup.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The post Yellow’s downward spiral, flaming Nikolas and trucking market report – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.