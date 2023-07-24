Yellow drivers speak out; UPS backup plans; beating cancer and a down market – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to Jay and Dwayne, a pair of Yellow drivers about what’s going down at the company. At the 11th hour on Sunday, the company was spared a strike but the clock is ticking on further action from the Teamsters union. With shippers pulling freight left and right, can Yellow pull itself out of this death spiral?

Yellow isn’t the only company on the clock. With a UPS strike looming over Aug. 1, shippers are being urged to come up with contingency plans. Luke Denny, co-founder and CEO at Frayt, tells us how you can keep your freight from getting lost amid disruptions at either carrier.

John Seidl, vice president of risk services at Reliance Partners, educates us on FMCSA rating scores and how to deal with them.



Cancer couldn’t take down Dan Deigan and neither can a bad market. We’ll find out from this owner of High Performance Logistics Sales how to overcome a bad market no matter the odds.



Plus, bragging double brokers, swimming with sharks and Yellow alternatives for drivers.



