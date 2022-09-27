U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9591
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7930
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.40
    -81.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Yellow Pages Limited Obtains Final Order for Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, today announced that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Company's previously announced arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, the Company will repurchase from Shareholders pro rata an aggregate of 7,949,125 common shares at a purchase price of $12.58 per share, which represents the volume weighted average price for the five consecutive trading days ending the trading day immediately prior to
August 5, 2022. The Company will also advance the previously announced voluntary incremental cash contributions to the Company's defined benefit pension plan's (the "Pension Plan") wind-up deficit by an amount of $24 million during the year ending December 31, 2022, bringing 2022 cash payments to the Pension Plan's wind-up deficit to $30 million by the end of the year.

The Arrangement will become effective at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 4, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, the Company shall deliver to TSX Trust Company, as paying agent, sufficient funds to satisfy the aggregate consideration payable to the Shareholders under the Arrangement. It is anticipated that Shareholders will receive payment for their repurchased shares on October 7, 2022.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated August 26, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.corporate.yp.ca.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at
September 27, 2022, about our business, and on various estimates and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in section 5 of our August 4, 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c8691.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, UPS, Verizon & Wells Fargo

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders sold US$352m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Fall in Love With Right Now

    With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Early Tuesday

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was outpacing the market early Tuesday, with shares up by 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1% boost in the S&P 500. In a press release, Roku revealed that it is launching its premium streaming player, called Ultra, in the Canadian market.

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.