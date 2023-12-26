Yellow Pages Limited's (TSE:Y) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 7.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Yellow Pages (TSE:Y). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Yellow Pages' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yellow Pages is:

70% = CA$65m ÷ CA$93m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.70 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Yellow Pages' Earnings Growth And 70% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Yellow Pages has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Yellow Pages' exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Yellow Pages' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.5%.

TSX:Y Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Yellow Pages fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Yellow Pages Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Yellow Pages' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 80% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Yellow Pages has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Yellow Pages' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Yellow Pages by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

