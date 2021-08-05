U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.75
    +17.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,976.22
    +183.55 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,879.66
    +99.12 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.25
    +35.93 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    +0.83 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.24 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7590
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,830.21
    +1,251.34 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.25
    +29.36 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Yelp adds tools that let businesses share their COVID policies related to vaccines

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

As more businesses around the U.S. are choosing to implement vaccine requirements for patrons or staff, business discovery and review site Yelp is introducing new tools that allow businesses to communicate those changes to their customers. On Thursday, Yelp will begin rolling out two profile attributes, "Proof of vaccination required" and "Staff fully vaccinated," to help consumers to understand how a business is operating with regard to the pandemic.

While there is no federal mandate for businesses to require proof of vaccination, some cities are introducing their own policies. Recently, New York City became the first to require proof of vaccination for indoor restaurants and gyms, and, San Francisco is now exploring a similar set of mandates. Other cities may choose to follow suit in the future.

In addition, local business owners across the U.S. are implementing their own measures outside of federal or state guidance, including requiring masks or proof of vaccination for customers, or requiring their staff to be vaccinated. These choices often come at a price, as the businesses risk social media backlash and bad reviews from the anti-vaccine crowd.

Yelp's new features will represent an attempt to help mitigate that reaction, the company explains.

Image Credits: Yelp

Yelp says it will proactively leverage a combination of automated systems and human moderators to safeguard businesses from attacks from customers if a business opts to activate either of the two new options related to their COVID vaccine policies.

Though the company has long since had systems in place to address "review bombing" incidents, Yelp says the practice has gotten worse in recent months.

In the past, businesses that gained negative public attention may have had an influx of reviews from those who didn't have a firsthand experience with the business in question, which violates Yelp's policy. Yelp may then alert a visitor to the business's page that there's the potential for fake reviews or that there had been spikes in unusual activity. The company will sometimes even temporarily block users from being able to leave reviews. And in some cases, Yelp will also need to remove false reviews or those that otherwise violate its policies.

But since January 2021, Yelp says it's had to place over 100 Unusual Activity Alerts on its pages in response to a business gaining public attention for their COVID health and safety practices. This has included if a business notified customers that vaccinations were required for its employees or for its patrons.

As a result, Yelp has had to remove nearly 4,500 reviews for violating its content guidelines.

Image Credits: Yelp

As Yelp was already handling these types of incidents, it's now more formally introducing a way for businesses to flag their COVID policies through the new products.

The company notes it put a similar system in place when it launched the Black-owned attribute in June 2020 and again followed the same process for other identity attributes (e.g., Latinx-owned, Asian-owned and LGBTQ-owned) by proactively monitoring business pages that activated these attributes for any hateful, racist or other harmful content that violated its content guidelines.

The company tells TechCrunch there was demand for its new COVID policy feature from business owners, as well.

Image Credits: Yelp

"Both business owners and consumers have expressed interest in Yelp releasing vaccine-related attributes," said Noorie Malik, Yelp's VP of User Operations. "For many months we’ve seen businesses implement vaccine requirements for both their customers and staff. As a result, we’ve also seen a rise in reviews focused on people’s stance on COVID vaccinations rather than their actual experience with the business," Malik noted.

The businesses want to be assured that their page will be more actively monitored for false reviews when they choose to share this information.

Yelp, of course, understands that if allowed its reviews platform to become a place that veered away from customers detailing their firsthand experiences, it service overall would become less useful.

"Yelp has always served as a trusted source of information on local businesses, helping the millions of people that come to Yelp every day make informed spending decisions," Malik said. "It’s important that consumers have a resource for relevant firsthand information when engaging with a business. You could argue this is even more important during a public health crisis, making reviews from relevant firsthand consumer experiences critical."

The feature is rolling out now and can be found on the Yelp for Business account page.

Recommended Stories

  • Backyard shed startup sales boom amid pandemic

    Jeremy Nova, Studio Shed Co-Founder and Creative Director joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how Studio Shed seeing a 150% increase in sales since the start of the pandemic and is expanding into Canada.

  • A new TikTok card trick is supposedly ‘predicting’ users’ behavior

    A new TikTok card trick is blowing millions of users’ minds. It’s all thanks to a user named Micah Tilton (@its_tilton). In mid-July, Tilton posted a video of a “game” that can almost always predict a player’s answer. How? Math. The trick begins with a grid of nine cards — each marked with a different symbol. He starts by asking you to pick one card — then, each round, he tells you to move spaces a set number of times. After each round, he removes one of the cards. Then he repeats the process until there’s just one card left. “How is that possible?” one user wrote. “He read me like a book,” another added. As Tillton reveals in a follow-up video, the answer lies in how many times he asks you to “change” your card each round. Every card in the grid is marked on the back — four are white, and five are black. The game, thanks to Tilton, always starts with a player picking a white card. From there, he forces them to move squares either an even number of times or an odd number of times. If they move an odd number, they’ll end up changing colors. If they move an even number, they’re guaranteed to stay on a square of the same color. So, all Tilton has to do is eliminate a card based on where he knows the player can’t be

  • Citing U.S. vaccination milestone, Biden says 'the message is getting through'

    President Biden celebrated a belated milestone on Tuesday, saying that achieving the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of U.S. adults for COVID-19 “will make a big difference” in helping end a pandemic made worse by the spread of the Delta variant.

  • Singaporean woman, 58, dies of COVID-19, 39th such fatality

    A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday (2 August) of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Chef Eric Ripert on requiring proof of vaccinations: ‘It’s not an easy decision to take’

    Eric Ripert, Chef & Co-Owner of Le Bernardin, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Le Bernardin’s requirement of proof of vaccination to dine indoors, the labor shortage, and outlook for the restaurant industry amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Moderna CEO on importance of FDA approval: It's 'the credibility of our vaccine'

    Moderna posted earnings that beat expectations. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Apple worker who complained about sexism and 'hostile' workplace put on paid leave

    A senior Apple engineer has claimed she has been placed on administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism and health and safety failings in the office.

  • BlackRock and Wells Fargo Delay Return to Office on Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 rates across the U.S.BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4 rather than Sept. 7, as previously announced, according to an i

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.

  • The Williams Companies, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) came out with its second-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how...

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Any Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak