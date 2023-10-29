Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shareholders have earned a 28% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) share price is 109% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Yelp moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Yelp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Yelp's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 5.8%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 0.9% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Yelp. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Yelp that you should be aware of.

