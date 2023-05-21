Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shareholders have seen the share price rise 57% over three years, well in excess of the market return (37%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 11% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Yelp investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Yelp was able to grow its EPS at 16% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. Notably, the 16% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Yelp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before spending more time on Yelp it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

