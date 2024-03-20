Yen Advances as Investors Assess Rate Outlooks for Japan, US

(Bloomberg) -- The yen strengthened for the first time in eight days as investors weighed the outlook for interest rates in Japan and the US.

The Japanese currency advanced as much as 0.3% to 150.78 before trading at 150.79 per dollar as of 8:41 a.m. in Tokyo, rebounding from its lowest level since November at 151.82 reached on Wednesday.

The dollar-yen fluctuated overnight partly after a Nikkei report said investors are speculating that the BOJ will hike rates in July or October. Investors also think the central bank may be forced to act sooner rather than later, as the yen weakened following the BOJ’s policy announcement, the Nikkei said.

Japanese financial markets reopen Thursday from a public holiday, giving onshore investors their first full trading day to respond to the Bank of Japan ending the world’s last negative interest rate on Tuesday.

The dollar is broadly weaker after the Federal Reserve maintained its outlook for three interests rate cuts this year and Chair Jerome Powell said it would be appropriate to dial back policy restraint.

