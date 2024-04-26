Yen Drops to Fresh 34-Year Low as BOJ Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened after an initially choppy response to the Bank of Japan keeping its key interest rate unchanged.

The currency was down 0.3% at 156.04 versus the greenback as of 12:33 p.m. in Tokyo, having swung between the day’s high and low. It’s at the weakest level in 34 years, heightening speculation that authorities may intervene in the market as soon as today.

Investors are on high alert for any rapid snap back in the yen. They are also wary that Japan may not confirm any intervention, and that some past cases of extreme rebounds have been attributed to algorithmic trading.

The yen is the worst-performer among the Group-of-10 major currencies this year, having already slid 9%. Policymakers have repeatedly warned that depreciation won’t be tolerated if it goes too far too fast. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday he would take appropriate measures if needed.

Based on an analysis of comments from Masato Kanda, the top currency official at finance ministry, 157.60 versus the dollar is one key level to watch.

There has been no sign yet of yen purchases by the ministry, even as the currency continues its slide. But the situation could change very quickly.

Potential triggers for an extreme drop and action from authorities in Tokyo could come when BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda holds a press conference in the afternoon, or later when data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge is released. Beyond that are public holidays in Japan on Monday and Friday next week, which bring the risk of volatility amid thin trading.

Japan conducted its first yen-buying intervention since 1998 in September 2022 when then governor Haruhiko Kuroda made dovish comments following a policy decision and the currency sank. Japan entered into the market in three occasions through October of that year, spending over ¥9 trillion ($58 billion).

