Yen Extends Decline Slightly After BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged

(Bloomberg) -- The yen extended its earlier decline slightly after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy settings and forward guidance unchanged.

The Japanese currency weakened as much as 0.3% to 148.55 against the dollar. Economists had unanimously forecast no change on Tuesday, leaving the gatherings from March to July as the most likely timing for the BOJ to end negative interest rates. It traded at 148.34 at 12:19 p.m. in Tokyo.

Futures for the Nikkei 225 held gains in Osaka. Government bonds and futures were closed for daily lunch break.

The currency has come under downward pressure this year on growing speculation any interest rate hike is still months away, keeping the yield gap wide with overseas countries. The yen reached its weakest level since late November last week and is the worst performer among major peers so far this year.

That’s prompted the government to warn against excessive currency moves, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying on Friday the government is closely watching movements in the market and that it is important that it fundamentals and trades stably.

