Yen Extends Drop After BOJ Makes Modest Tweak to Yield Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The yen extended declines against the dollar after the Bank of Japan added flexibility to its yield control program while falling short of market speculation of a greater change.

The currency weakened 0.6% to 149.93 against the dollar as of 1:03 p.m. in Tokyo after the decision. Government debt futures narrowed losses while the 10-year sovereign yield remained at 0.93% where it was before the decision.

Japanese stocks rose, with the impact of a weaker yen typically supporting the nation’s equities. Banking stocks fell slightly given that ultra-low interest rates are set to continue compressing earnings on lending for the time being.

“BOJ is still inching towards policy normalization, but the step in terms of a YCC tweak falls short of speculation of bolder change,” said Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “Focus shifts back to currency intervention watch for now.”

Shifts in JGB yields in particular are in the global spotlight, with moves higher encouraging Japanese investors to bring money back to their home market, which has flow-on impact for demand for everything from US Treasuries to bonds in Europe and Australia. This spillover into yields around the world then ripples into markets for equities and a host of other assets.

The central bank scrapped a reference to daily bond purchasing at a fixed 1% level, saying a strict cap may have big side effects. It also raised its inflation forecasts for this and coming years.

Japan’s 10-year overnight index swaps point to higher rates on the horizon and were at 1.12% after the decision.

Meanwhile, the yen has been the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency this year, after losses of more than 10% against the dollar in 2022 and 2021, with the BOJ’s interest rate regime weighing it down.

“In the short term, USD/JPY could go as high as 152,” said Juntaro Morimoto, senior FX analyst at Sony Financial Group Inc. in Tokyo. “The hurdle for the BOJ to lift negative interest rates seems high.”

The weak currency has fueled inflation that’s been above the BOJ’s target of 2% since April 2022 by boosting import prices, adding pressure on the central bank to take action. It’s also piled pressure on the government from voters facing higher living costs.

Market speculation surrounding the possibility of a yield curve control tweak escalated after the yen again breached the key threshold of 150 per dollar last week and 10-year yields began approaching the bank’s defense line in the lead up to the meeting.

The BOJ has faced a conundrum on the YCC, with either action or inaction coming with costs, and policymakers were expected to monitor yield movements until the very last minute before making their decision.

Views in the market had tended toward positioning for a policy tweak. These were amplified by local media reports in the final 24 hours before the BOJ meeting concluded, with the Nikkei suggesting policymakers were likely to consider allowing the 10-year yield to temporarily rise above 1%.

--With assistance from David Finnerty and Matthew Burgess.

