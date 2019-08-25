U.S. Stock Futures Tumble, Yen Gains on Trade War: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures tumbled while the yen and Treasury contracts climbed after the latest escalation in the Sino-American trade war. The yuan weakened and stocks looked headed for steep losses in Asia.

Futures were more than 2% lower in Tokyo and Hong Kong. S&P 500 contracts fell more than 1% after sliding Friday, when President Donald Trump announced additional levies on Chinese imports and called for American companies to pull out of Asia’s largest economy after China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Trump acknowledged having second thoughts on escalating the trade war, only for aides to clarify he meant he regretted not raising tariffs even more. The yen touched a fresh 2019 high against the greenback, while the Aussie and kiwi dipped.

The latest turn in the trade war comes during an already tumultuous August for financial markets amid concerns of slowing global economic growth. On Friday, Trump bumped existing tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from 25% and planned duties to 15% from 10%. That followed retaliatory levies from China, which indicated it will follow through with tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods it announced Friday and fight the trade war to the end, according to an editorial in the state-run People’s Daily.

“We view risks of further escalation as meaningful,” Chetan Ahya, chief economist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a report Sunday. “If the U.S. raises tariffs on all imports from China to 25% and China makes a matching response with these measures staying in place for 4-6 months, we believe that the global economy will be in recession in 6-9 months.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong assets will continue to be in focus after police made at least 29 arrests as violence returned after the prior week’s peaceful rallies. Xinhua published a commentary saying the situation has become a “color revolution” and Beijing has a responsibility to intervene.

Elsewhere, oil extended losses from Friday, when China announced tariffs on U.S. oil for the first time. Gold climbed and emerging market currencies retreated.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 retreated 1.3% as of 7:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying index sank 2.6% on Friday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.6%.Hang Seng futures declined 2.4%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1.3%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.7% to 104.70 per dollar.The offshore yuan dropped 0.7% to 7.1814 per dollar.The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1162.The Aussie fell 0.8% to 67.02 U.S. cents.

Bonds

Futures on 10-year Treasuries advanced about 0.4%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.54% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $53.10 a barrel.Gold rose 1.4% to $1,550 an ounce.

